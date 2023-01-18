Jr NTR, Ram Charan Meets Indian Cricket Team; Responds to RRR not chosen as India’s entry for the Oscars





RRR released, broke blockbuster records, won accolades and conquered. Having made the country proud with two prestigious awards, Golden Globes and Critics Choice, the RRR team is rigorously promoting the film as they embark on the Oscars race. Now RRR stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR have met a few members of the Indian Cricket team and the photos are going viral on social media. Ram Charan and Jr NTR met Indian cricketers Surya Kumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sradul Thakur and more. A few photos are going viral on social media platforms. The photos show how NTR poses with the handsome cricketers and the fans are very excited about them. Ishan Kishan and Yuzvendra even took to Twitter and shared photos with Jr NTR. They have called him a legend for his performance in RRR. Check out the photos of Jr NTR and Indian Cricket team members RRR wins Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards Most recently, RRR made history with his iconic win at the 80th Golden Globe Awards. The film took home the award for Best Original Song category for the blockbuster song Naatu Naatu composed by MM Keeravani. RRR took home the Critics Choice Award for Best Foreign Language Film and Best Song for the viral song Naatu Naatu. The ‘RRR’ team took to their Twitter account and shared a video of SS Rajamouli and MM Keeravani’s speech at the Critics Choice Awards, which was held in Los Angeles. The director dedicated the award to the women in his life and Bharat Mata as he called Jai Hind to the stage. Also Read: RRR Wins Best Foreign Film, Best Song at Critics Choice Awards; SS Rajamouli meets James Cameron About RRR For the uninitiated, RRR is the fictional retelling of the lives of revolutionary freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem played by Ram Charan and Jr NTR respectively. The film hit theaters on March 25, 2022 on several thousand screens. The film also features Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody and Olivia Morris in supporting roles. Next, RRR is looking at the Oscars this year. The team sent nominations to the Academy Awards in several categories, including Best Actor, Best Visual Effects, Best Music and more. The voting process for Oscars 2023 nominations began on January 12, and the list will be published on January 24, 2023. Ram Charan and Jr NTR on RRR not chosen as India’s official entry into the Oscars RRR was not chosen as India’s official entry to the Oscars, but the two stars don’t seem upset about it. “I don’t think there’s a lot of politics going on about what movies should be about. I think the panel sitting there knows what they do best. Hindi has long been primarily a national language and that is why it has gained prominence. Choose RRR for us or don’t choose RRR, RRR has already made us proud,” Jr NTR told Variety in an interview. Ram Charan added, “Jr NTR is very humble, but I want these two awards, I just don’t want to screw it up.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pinkvilla.com/entertainment/south/jr-ntr-ram-charan-meet-indian-cricket-team-reacts-on-rrr-not-chosen-as-indias-entry-to-the-oscars-1206551 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos