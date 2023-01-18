Potential candidates for Penn State Football’s Next Wide Receivers Coach

Less than a week before Penn State plays football’s Rose Bowl victory over Utah, head coach James Franklin told reporters he hoped [he would] retain the majority, if not all, of the workforce heading into the off-season.

After Franklin promoted running backs coach JaJuan Seider to an elevated title of assistant head coach just six days ago, the program leader shifted from his original sentiment and made another change. relieving wide receivers coach Taylor Stubblefield of his duties Sunday night after a three-year stint in the role.

Stubblefield proved pivotal in the development of Jahan Dotson, who posted 1,182 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2021 on his way to becoming the Nittany Lions’ first draft selection since 2003. In addition, Stubblefield recruited key blue-chip prospects including Parker Washington, KeAndre Lambert —Smith and Kaden Saunders while headlining the position group.

With the first coaching vacancy of the off-season on the table, Franklin is expected to announce the hiring of Stubblefield’s successor in the near future. Let’s take a look at a few potential candidates who could take over the big receiver space in Happy Valley.

Bobby Engram

During Franklin’s nine-year tenure with the Nittany Lions, he has shown a tendency to take on candidates with previously established Penn State ties to support pitches on the recruiting trail. After falling victim to a clean-house effort in Wisconsin, former offensive coordinator Bobby Engram could be Franklin’s best bet for long-term stability and position familiarity.

Playing for Joe Paterno’s Nittany Lions from 1991 to 1995, Engram finished his career with 3,026 receiving yards and 31 touchdown catches, both of which are the highest numbers in program history. From there, the South Carolina native embarked on a 14-year NFL career as a wide receiver, with most of his production coming from a nearly decade-long stint with the Seattle Seahawks.

Since his retirement in 2010, Engram immediately began his coaching career as an offensive assistant with the San Francisco 49ers under Jim Harbaugh in 2011. His prowess as an assistant earned him wide accolades as a receiver coach with Pitt for a pair of campaigns and the Baltimore Ravens for five more years before he got a coordinator role with Wisconsin last season.

The program legend boasts 12 seasons of coaching experience, helping Wisconsin’s offense to 5.7 yards per down as a play-caller amid temporary turmoil. With Luke Fickell in charge of coaching at Madison, it seems that Engram Franklin’s availability could have spurred an arguably shocking change.

Jeff Scott

Before compiling a modest 4-26 head coaching record over a three-year stint with USF, Jeff Scott was one of the ACC’s most established wide receiver mentors at Clemson for 12 seasons.

Scott played in Death Valley from 2000 to 2002 and became an integral member of Dabo Swinney’s first coaching staff in 2008. From there, Scott mentored several Pro-Bowl caliber NFL pass catchers, including Sammy Watkins, DeAndre Hopkins, Hunter Renfrow, Tee Higgins, and Mike Williams.

Midway through Scott’s tenure, he was assigned the job of co-offensive coordinator which he shared with current Virginia head coach Tony Elliott. Ultimately, Scott’s role as headman at USF turned into a disastrous setback, but Franklin’s track record of hiring former head coaches as integral assistants could once again be a credit with Scott’s current availability.

Calvin Lowry

Most die-hard Penn State believers remember Lowry as a key member of the squad that helped the Nittany Lions deliver an 11-1 season, capped off with a Big Ten Championship and an Orange Bowl victory in 2005. But with Lowry’s recent assignment as offensive analyst on Franklin’s staff was to find his new legacy as the squad’s next wide receivers coach.

The former first-team All-Big Ten Safety was picked up as a fourth-round selection by the Tennesee Titans in 2006 and played four seasons in the NFL before moving into the coaching ranks.

Lowry began his coaching stint at St. Andrews Episcopal, a private high school in Austin, Texas, before landing an assistant gig at Baylor from 2012 to 2014. served as the wide receivers coach and special teams coordinator for eight seasons starting in 2015.

With Lowry back in Happy Valley, Stubblefield’s exit opens the door for Franklin to place the shrewd veteran in a familiar role. Lowry’s tenure in the American Conference included six Hurricane receivers surpassing the 1,000-yard clip in a season season.

Chris Beatty

With the recent AFC Wild Card road loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday, recently hired wide receivers coach Chris Beatty may attempt to return to the college ranks with his head coach’s future in jeopardy on the West Coast.

Playing at wide receiver for East Tennessee State from 1991, Beatty became a Northern Virginia high school coaching giant in the early 2000s. In 1998, Beatty’s first leading role came as the leader of the North Stafford High Schools squad, the former Penn State district, Nana Asiedu and Devyn Ford.

Before leaving for Hampton in 2006 as offensive coordinator, Beatty led Salem and Landstown High Schools across the state of Virginia, including a 2004 Landstown state championship led by future NFL wide receiver Percy Harvin.

In addition, Beatty held wide receiver coaching roles in West Virginia, Vanderbilt during Franklin’s first season at the helm in 2011, Illinois, Wisconsin, Virginia, Maryland and Pitt. Beatty’s proven track record as a prominent high school player in one of the Nittany Lions’ most prolific recruiting spots, along with Franklin’s familiarity with the 24-year coaching veteran, should put his name in the mix for consideration.

Joe Brady

In 2019, Joe Brady’s fame quickly rose to the forefront of the college football landscape thanks to Joe Burrow and LSU’s unforeseen explosive output, leading to a 15-0 clip capped off with a national championship. But while many outsiders thought Brady got his first Power Five role from Ed Orgeron, the current 33-year-old mastermind landed his first big gig as a graduate assistant for Penn State under Franklin in 2015 and 2016.

At LSU, Brady teamed up with former offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger in an innovative play-calling role, where he was labeled the youngest full-time coach on the LSU staff. His lone campaign in Baton Rouge immediately earned him an NFL offensive coordinator title for Matt Rhule and the Carolina Panthers.

At Charlotte, Brady’s two-year fast stop was derailed by quarterback inconsistencies with Sam Darnold and PJ Walker controlling limited offenses. But before 2022, Brady was picked up by the Buffalo Bills to coach the team’s quarterbacks, assisting in the development of Josh Allen.

Brady’s current role may allow him to pursue lasting safety in the NFL, but if Brady aims to once again catch lightning in a bottle in the college ranks, his ties to Franklin and Happy Valley could take him back to where he was. he initially got his kick start. rapid rise.