



Football | January 18, 2023 THE ANGELS USC soccer head coach Lincoln Riley and his Trojans will play seven home games at the Coliseum, as USC’s 2023 football schedule has been announced by the Pac-12. Troy will welcome competition opponents Stanford, Arizona, Utah, Washington and UCLA to the Colosseum along with non-conference enemies State of San Jose and Nevada. The five road races of the Trojans will take place Arizona state, Colorado, Our lady, California and Oregon. USC, which is playing a Week Zero game, has two byes: one on September 16 and one in the last week of the regular season on November 25. State). USC has not met Washington at home and Oregon on the road since 2015. USC opens its 2023 slate at the Coliseum in a Week Zero game on August 26 against San Jose state of the Mountain West Conference. This will be USC’s sixth time taking on San Jose State, with the most recent meeting in Fall 2021 where the Trojans beat the Spartans 30-7 at the Coliseum. The Trojans will return to the Colosseum on September 2 of Labor Day weekend to complete the challenge Nevada of the Mountain West Conference. It will be the teams’ sixth ever meeting, but the first since 1929. The Trojans begin playing Pac-12 at home the following week Stanford (with new coach Troy Taylor) on September 9. It will be the Pac-12’s first league game of the 2023 campaign. After a bye on September 16, Troy will begin a nine-week stint. USC visits Arizona state (with new coach Kenny Dillingham) on September 23 for the first road test of the season, then travels to Colorado (with new coach Deion Sanders) on September 30. USC returns home to cope Arizona October 6 or 7, date to be determined. The Trojans take a break from conference play to head to South Bend, Ind. to travel to challenge Our lady on October 14, then return to the Colosseum to record it Utah on October 21. USC visits California on October 28 and then faces Washington at home on November 4, the two teams’ first game in Los Angeles since 2015. The Trojans come to visit Oregon for the first time since 2015 on Nov. 11, then wrap up conference play with crosstown rival UCLA on November 18. USC has a bye on November 25 of Thanksgiving weekend. It is the first time since 2017 that USC closes the regular season with a bye. The Pac-12 football championship will take place on Friday, December 1 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. Game times and television plans for USC’s 2023 games will be announced at a later date. All games are broadcast nationally by the ESPN channels, ABC, FOX, FOX Sports 1 or Pac-12 Networks. USC season ticket renewals for the 2023 season begin today (January 18). All 2022 season ticket holders will receive an email about extending their tickets at their specified address. Season ticket deposits are now being collected here. The deadline for renewing tickets is March 3. 2023 USC FOOTBALL SCHEDULE August 26, San Jose State

Sept. 2Nevada

September 9 Stanford* September 16 bye

September 23 in the state of Arizona*

September 30 in Colorado*

October 6 or 7 Arizona* October 14 at Notre Dame

October 21 Utah* October 28 in California*

November 4 Washington* November 11 in Oregon*

Nov. 18UCLA* Nov. 25 bye *Pac-12 Conference Games

