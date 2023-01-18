Speed, use of seat belts as factors in accident that killed UGA football player and staff member





Video above: Fan meets Devin Willock hours before he died in a car accident Speed, seatbelt use and a turn were all factors in a Sunday morning crash that killed University of Georgia football player Devin Willock and a staff member. The crash happened at around 2:45 a.m. Sunday on Barnett Shoals Road off Stroud Road in Athens. According to the preliminary investigative report released Tuesday afternoon by the Athens-Clarke County Police Department, the driver of the black Ford Expedition, identified as UGA football employee Chandler Lecroy of Toccoa, exceeded the speed limit while making a turn. The vehicle struck a curb with its front passenger tire before hitting a power pole and a utility pole before hitting a tree with its rear quarter panel. The SUV then turned clockwise where it hit another tree. The vehicle then turned counterclockwise, finally coming to rest against an apartment building. The violent force of the impact split both the power and utility poles in two. Devin Willock, 20, an offensive lineman for the Bulldogs, was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the SUV and pronounced dead at the scene. Lecroy had to be freed from the wreckage and was pronounced dead in hospital. More coverage: UGA footballer, staff member killed in crash in Athens Fan meets Devin Willock hours before he died in a car accident Two other passengers were also taken to hospital with injuries. Warren McClendon, another Brunswick offensive lineman, was in the passenger seat and suffered a head injury. Victoria Bowles, 26, from Athens, sat in the back right of the expedition and was taken by ambulance to Piemonte Athens Regional for her injuries. According to her obituaryLecroy graduated from college in 2020 with a master’s degree. She worked as a recruiting analyst for the athletic department. “She had a way of making every potential client and their families feel like her own family. Her love for Georgia’s current football team didn’t go unnoticed. She would dedicate as many hours a day to the program as possible to help in any and every way possible,” her obituary read. The University of Georgia football team and staff, as well as its high school cheerleading team, will serve as honorary bearers. Willock was a six-foot-tall, 335-pound sophomore from New Milford, New Jersey. His funeral arrangements had not been made public Tuesday afternoon. The report did not state whether drugs or alcohol may have played a role and the report indicated that no test was administered. Sunday morning’s crash happened hours after the team celebrated its back-to-back National Championship victory with a parade and celebration in Athens.

