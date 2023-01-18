App State is looking for Season Sweep in Coastal Carolina on Thursday





CONWAY, SC —App State men’s basketball will be on the road against Coastal Carolina for the second time this season at 7 p.m. Thursday. The match will be streamed live on ESPN+ with live stats and listening options to follow along. THE SERIES This will be the 14th meeting between the two schools in a series that App State leads 10-3.

The Black & Gold have won the last five meetings.

Two of the last four matchups went into overtime, while the other two were point finishes.

Two weeks ago, on January 5, C. J. Huntley hit a put-back game winner to lift App State over Coastal Carolina, 63-62. EXPLORING THE MOUNTAIN TRIP (10-9, 3-3 SBC) The Sun Belt’s best defense showed up against Troy on Saturday, with the Trojans holding to 45 points on 16-60 shooting and a 16% clip from three-point range. App State ranks 22nd in the nation in field goal defense (39.3%).

Justin Abson ranks 14th in the country in blocks (41). The freshman blocked nine shots in the last three games.

ranks 14th in the country in blocks (41). The freshman blocked nine shots in the last three games. Xavier Brown started for the second time in his final career game, scored eight points and grabbed a career-high seven rebounds from the guard position. The junior also assisted three shots during his season-high in minutes (33).

started for the second time in his final career game, scored eight points and grabbed a career-high seven rebounds from the guard position. The junior also assisted three shots during his season-high in minutes (33). Donovan Gregory scored in double digits for the 50th time in his career on Saturday, adding 11 points, four rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block. The senior has averaged 13 points and six assists over his last four games.

scored in double digits for the 50th time in his career on Saturday, adding 11 points, four rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block. The senior has averaged 13 points and six assists over his last four games. Terence Harcum led the team in scoring in two of the last three games. The sophomore scored 16 in the win over James Madison and 15 in the win over Troy. EXPLORING THE CHANTICLEERS (8-9, 2-4 SBC) Coastal Carolina split its final weekend, beating Old Dominion by one point before falling to Georgia State by 34.

Coastal Carolina has the 12th best free throw percentage in the nation and first in the Sun Belt (78.5%). This came into play as Linton Brown hit all three free throws to take the lead with one second left in Thursday’s victory over Old Dominion.

Jomaru Brown leads the team in scoring (15.3 ppg). Brown averages 46% from the field and 90.5% from the charity streak, the 16th best free throw percentage in the NCAA and topping the SBC.

Essam Mostafa is a rebounding machine, averaging 10.2 per game, placing him in the top 15 in the country. 3.9 of those were on the attack glass, where he ranks 10th. NEXT ONE App State will visit Old Dominion on Saturday at 7 p.m. for a series of four home games in a row.

