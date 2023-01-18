Diadora releases Finale, new tennis shoe for the court

The new Diadora Finale performance tennis shoe. diadora

Diadora has embraced the fishtail. The unique outsole construction of the heel of the brand new Diadora Finale performance tennis shoe has a split. A fish tail split.

“That fishtail heel,” says Alexander Feldman, the national tennis manager of Diadora USA, “it makes you go in a north-south direction on your serve and if there’s an instability in your serve motion, it keeps you grounded .”

The Finale is about more than a unique heel construction, falling in the Diadora performance lineage somewhere between the cushioned durability of the Torneo and the speed-focused B.Icon. Feldman says the new Finale fulfills the void of the former Competition model and is comparable in speed to the current Fly design. “The Finale fills that void [of the Competition] while taking it a step further,” he says. “There are a few unique features about the shoe.”

The fishtail is a split heel, as seen in the Diadora Finale tennis shoe. diadora

The outsole heel is based on a concept similar to a runner’s gait moving through the stroke to center to push-off. “Most boots are rounded or flared,” says Feldman, “this new unique design gives players a more grounded feel, more centered on the court.”

Also underfoot, a walkway connects the heel to the forefoot, complete with a medial stabilizer. A wider toe box provides extra ground contact on the outsole.

Ideally, Feldman says, they created a fast shoe, a lightweight performance design that hugs the foot but doesn’t break easily. “It’s a sustainable option for the lightweight, fast player,” he says.

Diadora uses the same Duratec 5000 outsole compound as on its premium tennis models for abrasion resistance. The midsole is a lightweight EVA foam already included in the Torneo, 15% lighter than standard EVA without losing reactivity and cushioning. The upper features SuprellTech and the brand’s air mesh, a woven mesh with TPU overlays for abrasion resistance.

The Diadora Finale is a speed-oriented shoe that also focuses on durability. diadora

The Finale’s $130 price point will likely prove appealing to players who use several pairs of shoes a year to give them more durable options that stay low to the ground and fast, says Feldman. Expect Diadora-sponsored juniors to continue advancing to the Finals.

Bryan Poerner, CEO of Diadora North America, says the Italian headquarters of the 75-year-old brand is helping bring new performance models to tennis from its inception. Headquartered in Caerano di San Marco, Italy, attached to both a manufacturing facility and lab, designers can conceptualize a design and use connections to build prototypes in-house.

“If we want to build something that isn’t on the market, we build it ourselves,” he says. “The most important thing is that you are connected to the whole process. When you sit down to make a new tennis shoe, you can go to the lab and test connections, build the shoe in the factory and test it on the San Marco courts and then come back to the factory and adjust.”

Diadora’s Italian headquarters offers an on-site laboratory and production facility, enabling the … [+] process of making shoes. diadora

Part of the Finale creation process includes a new insole, designed in-house, for a more structured arch.

Poerner says he expects the Italian production facility to make some of the brand’s top tennis models by 2025, like what’s already happening with some of the running and lifestyle silhouettes.

B. Icon 2

Diadora launched the B.Icon performance tennis model in 2022. Now comes the update for 2023, the B.Icon 2.

The renewed B.Icon 2 performance tennis shoe from Diadora. diadora

Feldman says that while most of the shoe remains the same, the upper has a more durable mesh to eliminate delamination issues. The new mesh features TPU layers on top at key sliding points near the toes, bringing a new level of durability to the B.Icon line.

The B.Icon 2 is worn by Martina Trevisan, Nicole Melichar-Martinez and Jan Zielinski.

Across all tennis lines, Diadora shifted her North American sizing. Previously the brand’s sizing was based on a half size difference from the UK, but now they have a full size, which Feldman says should help all models fit better across the line, a line which now includes an updated B. .Icon 2 and a brand new Finale, complete with a fish tail.