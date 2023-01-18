No. 14 USC Women’s Home Opener Tennis Set





Women’s Tennis | January 18, 2023 The No. 14 USC women’s tennis team kicks off the 2023 dual match season with a double header against Loyola Marymount and CSUN on Thursday, January 19 at Marks Stadium. Games are scheduled at 11am (LMU) and 3pm (CSUN). On Saturday, the Trojans welcome San Diego (12 p.m.) and San Diego State (4 p.m.). RANKING The Women of Troy enter the spring season as the number 14 ranked team in the nation (ITA Coaches Poll, Jan. 18). USC has five Trojans in the freshman national singles rankings Madison wins leading USCat No. 2 after going 10-1 in the fall. Trojan redshirt sohpmore Snowlocked in the number 17 ranking while senior Eryn Cayetano secured the number 24 rank. freshman Emma Chaney checks in at number 83 while a junior Naomi Cheong sits at number 96. The Women of Troy also have a ranked doubles pair of Maddy Sieg and Eryn Cayetno, who hold the number 20. LAST SEASON In 2022, the Women of Troy posted an 18-12 record and went 7-3 in Pac-12 Conference play. Remaining in the top-25 nationally throughout the season, USC entered 2022 with a 5-0 start to the season and secured a trip to the ITA National Indoor Championships for the first time since 2015. Later in the season, the Women of Troy would be selected to compete in the 2022 NCAA Tournament, beating San Diego State in Malibu, CA before falling to #8 Pepperdine during the second round. Junior Eryn Cayetano and Salma Ewing both turned in stellar seasons, earning placement in the NCAA Singles Tournament and earning All-American singles honors. Cayetano, who would later become a Honda Sport Award finalist, reached the NCAA Singles quarterfinals while Ewing would fall during the round of 16 (she would later be named the ITA Southwest Region’s Most Improved Senior). The Trojans ended the season. as the number 20 in the country, with four singles players and three doubles pairs nationally. WATCH THE TROJARS All matches at Marks Stadium can be viewed via PlaySight. Visit USCtrojans.com/wtennis to watch live streams of the games and view live scores. Follow @USCWomensTennis on Instagram and Twitter for score updates. EXPLORE LOYOLA MARYMOUNT LMU (unranked) opens their double season with action against the Trojans in the 21stall-time meeting between the schools (USC undefeated 20-0). The Lions currently have no ranked singles or doubles pairs. EXPLORE CSUN The Matadors (unranked) kick off their 2023 campaign against the Trojans on Thursday in the third all-time machup between the two schools (Women of Troy leading 2-0). CSUN currently has no ranked singles or doubles pairs. EXPLORE SAN DIEGO San Diego (unranked) finished No. 37 in the latest polls last season and just wrapped up action at the Torero Tennis Classic. No. 29 Solymar Colling and No. 41 Kailey Evans will be in action for the Toreros, along with the No. 53 duo Kailey Evans/Elizabeth Goldsmith. San Diego was selected second in the 2023 WCC Preseason Poll. EXPLORING THE STATE OF SAN DIEGO The Aztecs open a double play against USC in the 51stall-time meeting between the two schools (USC has a 47-4 advantage). San Diego State has one ranked singles player in No. 88 Andjela Skrobonja and the No. 88. 59 ranked doubles pair Dariya Detkovskaya/Andjela Skrobonja.

