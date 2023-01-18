No. 2 UNC women’s tennis beats Campbell and ECU as Kalbas takes 500th career win





The No. 2 UNC women’s tennis team concluded its successful first weekend of the indoor season with a pair of wins against East Carolina University and Campbell University. The doubleheader took place at the Cone-Kenfield Tennis Center. UNC now enters spring play with a 4-0 record on the season, securing Brian Kalba’s 500th win as UNC’s head coach. The doubleheader meant the team spent more than eight hours at the Cone-Kenfield Tennis Center after playing Friday and Saturday matchups against Elon and Appalachian State Universities. However, the Tar Heels kept up the momentum to win 7-0 against both of their opponents on Monday. Coming off the pair of games on Friday and Saturday I was definitely very sore yesterday, I definitely took a slight hit, senior Elizabeth Scotty said. I think it’s super important to prepare and watch every match at a time, not be in your head as the end approaches, especially during these long days. In the first game, UNC freshman Reese Brantmeier and graduate student Abbey Forbes defeated ECU’s Ines Bachir and Alisha Hussain 6-1. Junior Reilly Tran, along with Scotty, followed up with a quick 6-0 victory, defeating Martina Muzzolon and Isabella Rivera Ortiz to secure the double point. UNC won the singles matchups, with all players taking decisive two-set wins and knocking out ECU for the 7–0 victory. Kalbas was not the only one with a major milestone; Brantmeier achieved her first victories as a Tar Heel. She beat Bachir in 6-1, 6-3 singles wins and then racked up back-to-back 6-0 set points against Campbell’s Lena Karlovcan in match two, in addition to her doubles victories with Forbes. Obviously Reese got her first wins at UNC, she did great, Kalbas said. We just started practice about a week ago, so a lot of that off-season preparation is there. You see us getting better every game and it’s great to see the team playing games again. No. 1 singles player Fiona Crawley, senior Sophia Patel and junior Sara McClure all played in both singles sets, taking decisive victories in both matchups. Spring is just a different animal, it’s such a different feeling to play six in a row, you know, Crawley said. I think it’s best for our team to just get tougher, and Coach knows that. UNC similarly dominated in game two against Campbell, with the Brantmeier-Forbes duo taking another 6-0 double win after a 6-1 victory over Patel and sophomore Lindsay Zink to secure the double and another singles sweep on to put. No. Ranked 8 Carson Tanguilig recorded 6-1, 6-0 wins against Mariana Ossa, followed by a set of 6-0 wins from Tran and Brantmeier to clinch the game for the Tar Heels. After a five-game home series to open the season, the Tar Heels women’s tennis team does nothing but live up to their name. Currently on a 58 game winning streak at home and with six ranked singles players on their roster, the team enters the 2023 season feeling strong in their abilities and their communication as a team and with their coach. We tell (Kalbas) what we want to do, who’s healthy, who’s feeling good, how we feel and what we think we should prioritize, and he takes that into account, Crawley said. We all have very good communication, that’s how flawlessly we get back together to start this season. UNC will play their fifth home game, against NC Central University on Wednesday, January 18, before heading to Auburn, Alabama to compete against Auburn University and University of Wisconsin on January 21-22. @festival @dthsports | [email protected] Sign up for our email newsletters to get the day’s news and headlines delivered to your inbox every morning.

