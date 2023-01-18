Minnesota, Indiana and Nebraska take home Indoor Track & Field Weekly Awards





Men’s Indoor Track Athlete of the Week Jake Gebhardt, Indiana

Gr. Sterling, Ill. Sterling Masters: Finance Placed first in the mile run with a new personal best of 3:59.18

His time this season ranks him ninth in school history and fourth in the NCAA

Placed first in the 800m run with a new personal best of 1:51.85

Earns his first Big Ten Mens Indoor Track Athlete of the Week this season

Latest Indiana Mens Indoor Athlete of the Week: Kyle Mau (February 5, 2021) Women’s Indoor Track Athlete of the Week Amira Young, Minnesota

gr. Chicago, Ill. Whitney M. Young Graduate Certificate: Integrative Therapies Won the Leonard Hilton Invitational titles in the 60m and 200m

Placed first in the 60 meters with a time of 7.34

Placed first in the 200 meters with a time of 24.27, which is 46th in the country this season

Earns her first Big Ten Women’s Indoor Track Athlete of the Week this season

Final Minnesota Womens Indoor Track Athlete of the Week: Bethany Hasz (December 11, 2019) Men’s Indoor Field Athlete of the Week Maxwell Otterdahl, Nebraska

Jr. Rosemount, Minn. Rosemount Major: Psychology Won the Graduate Classic weight throw title with a personal best of 22.31 meters

Ranked #2 in the NCAA this season and #1 in the Big Ten

His grade was an inch short of the Nebraska school record

Earns his first Big Ten Mens Indoor Field Athlete of the Week this season

Last Nebraska Mens Indoor Field Athlete of the Week: Janis Leitis (January 21, 2013) Women’s Indoor Field Athlete of the Week Shelby Frank, Minnesota

Jr. Grand Forks, ND Red River Major: Health Sciences Won the weight throw at the Leonard Hilton Invitational in Houston, Texas

Placed first with a throw of 22.08 yards, the only Big Ten athlete to post a throw of 22 yards this season

Ranked number five in the nation number one in the Big Ten in weighted throw

Earns her second Big Ten Women’s Indoor Field Athlete of the Week this season

Final Minnesota Women’s Indoor Field Athlete of the Week: Shelby Frank (December 14, 2022) 2022-23 Big Ten Indoor Track & Field Athletes of the Week

December 8

Ladies T: No selection

Q: Mallory Kauffman, PSU

Men T: No selection

Q: Jeff Kline, MD December 14

Ladies T: KJa Talley, PUR

Q: Shelby Frank, MINN

Men T: Olivier Desmeules, PSU

Q: Johnny Vanos January 11

Ladies T: Sam Tran, me

Q: Riley Ammenhauser, MICH

Men T: Nick Foster, MICH

Q: Zane Forist, ME January 18

Ladies T: Amira young, MINN

Q: Shelby Frank, MINN

Men T: Jake Gebhardt, IND

Q: Maxwell Otterdahl, NEB

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://bigten.org/news/2023/1/18/general-minnesota-indiana-and-nebraska-take-home-indoor-track-field-weekly-awards.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos