Cricket: Michael Bracewell’s heroics not enough as Black Caps fall to India in thrilling first ODI





Black Caps’ Michael Bracewell watches Indian players celebrate their victory. Photo / AP

Black Caps all-rounder Michael Bracewell’s stunning century was not enough as New Zealand fell to India in a thrilling first ODI at Hyderabad. Shubman Gill became the youngest batsman to score an ODI double hundred to lead India to a 12-run victory over the Black Caps in the first game of a three-match series. 23-year-old Gill hit 208 off 149 balls, his third ODI hundred, to become the fifth Indian batsman to score a double century in the format after Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan. His innings helped India collect a huge 349-8 on a slow delivery before Bracewell hit New Zealand’s third-fastest ODI hundred from just 57 balls as his side came close to chasing after goal. Advertisement Advertise with NZME. Bracewell hit 140 from just 78 deliveries as the Black Caps were bowled for 337. Michael Bracewell celebrates scoring his century. Photo / AP Needing 20 from the last six balls, Shardul Thakur (2-54) held his nerve as his slow yorker Bracewell trapped lbw. Earlier India opted to bat and got off to a good start with Gill and Sharma scoring 60 for the first wicket. But after Sharma went for 34, Mitchell Santner bowled Virat Kohli for eight and Kishan trailed for five. Advertisement Advertise with NZME. Suryakumar Yadav (31) then added 65 with Gill reaching his second ODI hundred in successive innings after scoring 116 against Sri Lanka on Sunday. Gill went to his 150 off 122 balls before speeding up to hit another 58 off 27 deliveries, including five monster sixes. In total he hit 19 fours and nine sixes to set the highest ODI score against New Zealand. Player of the match Gill said: I wasn’t thinking about the 200 but once I hit the sixes at the end I felt I could get it. It certainly gives me a sense of accomplishment, but the game got a lot closer than I expected. India’s Shubman Gill plays a shot. Photo / AP In response, the Black Caps struggled for momentum. Finn Allen made 40 from 39 balls, but Devon Conway (10), Henry Nicholls (18) and Daryl Mitchell (9) fell cheap. Wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav took 2-43 while Mohammed Siraj (4-46) threw a sharp spell as New Zealand fell to 131-6 in 28.4 overs. Bracewell and Santner then came together to stun the crowd at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. They added 162 in just 102 balls, the third-highest seventh wicket partnership in ODIs. Santner made 57 before falling to Siraj, who also bowled Henry Shipley for nothing, but Bracewell pressed on as he hit 12 fours and 10 sixes in a personal best ODI innings. Bracewell said: Once Mitchell and I settled in, we started to believe. We wanted to go deep to give us a chance. Unfortunately, we came up short in the end. The second ODI is Saturday in Raipur. Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

