Australian Open: Emma Raducanu falls short against Coco Gauff in Melbourne | Tennis news

Britain’s No. 1 Emma Raducanu pushed teen Coco Gauff but failed to upset in the second round of the Australian Open, while Cameron Norrie struggled into the early hours to reach the third round.

Raducanu attempted to beat a top-10 player for the first time, and this was a match of fierce blows that saw sporadic moments of brilliance from both women – as well as plenty of fouls.

The former US Open champion, 70 spots below Gauff, grew in the game and was the better player late in the second set, but couldn’t take two set points and fell to a 6-3 7-6 (7-4) loss.

Raducanu was full of praise for Gauff, saying: “She’s a great mover, a great athlete. She puts another ball in play so you feel like you have to squeeze it closer to the line and then she sort of teases you make mistakes that way I think she is a good athlete it is one of her strengths.

“I think we will play against each other a lot in the future, as we are both young and up and coming. We will be the next generation.”

Although more than a year younger than her rival, Gauff is much more experienced after a steady rise through the ranks and is one of the favorites to win the tournament.

Raducanu again wore tape on her left ankle as she walked out for her debut on Laver, which was covered on a bleak Melbourne day.

She fell behind 0-30 on her first service game, but fought back to hold on. Gauff then had to save some break points with a huge serve in the third game as both players settled into an enthralling clash between two of the brightest stars in the women’s game.

Image:

Raducanu reminded critics and fans alike that she is a player of rare talents





The American, who reached her first Grand Slam final at the French Open last year, broke for 3-1 but quickly gave up her lead when a double fault returned the initiative to the Briton on the fourth call.

Raducanu appeared to be aiming Gauff’s forehand, but she missed forehands herself as costlier errors gave her opponent a 4-2 lead.

The 18-year-old made it three games in a row thanks to an impressive serve to win the opening set.

Gauff, who arrived in Melbourne after claiming the Adelaide International title, saved three more break points serving for the set before finally sealing it with a thunderous first serve.

Raducanu’s game plan to pressure Gauff backfired, as she committed a total of 21 unforced errors.

A second double fault from Raducanu gave Gauff an early break in the second set, with the world No. 77 walking back to her seat while holding her left abs.

She seemed compromised by the stomach strain on the serve, but Gauff kept her own focus to open a 4-2 lead with some more big serve.

However, in a dramatic turnaround, a horror play from Gauff gave Raducanu a break for 4-4 as the 20-year-old quickly consolidated in the next.

Suddenly Gauff looked hesitant and Raducanu created two chances at 5-4 to force a decider, only to overcook a forehand on the first and throw a drop shot into the net on the second.

Holding on to a tiebreak, Gauff used her remarkable defensive prowess to frustrate her opponent before taking victory on her third match point.

“Emma was playing very good tennis towards the end of the game,” said Gauff. “I think we both got off to a rocky start, but I think the quality of the game was good for the most part.

“We were both nervous. This was a long awaited game, actually since the draw came out.”

Raducanu has yet to make it to the second round of a Grand Slam since her heroics in New York, but there shouldn’t be too much despondency from another early exit.

Ton up for Coco Coco Gauff is the first female player to win 100 WTA main draws before turning 19 since Caroline Wozniacki in Madrid 2009.

Norrie makes it at 1:28 a.m. local time

Image:

Cameron Norrie took victory over his unseeded French opponent at 01:28 in Melbourne



Norrie defeated Frenchman Constant Lestienne to reach the third round, but the British No. 1 had to work hard for his victory on Court 13.

Continued rain in Melbourne meant that the game, which was last scheduled, did not start until 10:00 pm after being moved to an outfield.

There were a few more short stops for drizzle, disturbance from rowdy spectators and plenty of turns before Norrie finally secured a 6-3 3-6 7-6 (7-2) 6-3 victory over his unseeded French opponent at 1:28am.

Lestienne’s story is one of perseverance, the 30-year-old Frenchman making his main draw debut at a Grand Slam after falling 21 times in qualifying.

He distracted Norrie with his unconventional use of slice and trick shots, including an attempted lob played through his legs when he was on set point in the opener.

Norrie hit that one away, but things got complicated in the second and he looked to be in real trouble when he was 5-2 down in the third.

But Norrie, seeded 11, has won so many games over the past two years and he fought his way back by winning the set on a tiebreak before finally overcoming Lestienne and his own frustration in the fourth.

Czech World No. 71 Use Leheckawho defeated Norrie a week ago in Auckland awaits him in the next round.