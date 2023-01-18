Aggies visits Arizona State #19 before returning home to host Western New Mexico





Match one

NM State (0-0) at #19 Arizona State (2-0)

Thursday January 19 | 10 am | Tempe, Arizona | Whiteman Tennis Center

WATCH Match two

NM State (0-0) vs. Western New Mexico (0-0)

Friday January 20 | 2pm | Las Cruces, New Zealand | NM State Tennis Center THE FIRST SERVICE After more than 10 weeks of fine-tuning their skills against each other, the NM State women’s tennis team will share the court with an opponent on Thursday as they visit Grand Canyon State to open their spring season against No. 19 Arizona State.

The Aggies were originally scheduled to begin their season against the Sun Devils on Monday, December 16, but were forced to postpone the season opener due to inclement weather.

Thursday’s game will be the Aggies’ only road game during the first month and a half of play, as NM State will not be back on uncharted courses until March 3 when they visit UNLV. Until then, the Aggies will host seven games with a game against New Mexico on February 25 to conclude the extended homestand.

NM State was most recently in action at the UTEP Invitational in El Paso, Texas, November 4-6. There, the Aggies managed to win 22 games in singles and doubles during the three-day event.

After battling the Sun Devils, NM State heads back down Interstate 10 to collide with Western New Mexico in its first home game of the season on Saturday at 2 p.m. Emily Wang and her squad will compete 13 times this season at the NM State Tennis Center.

Lisa Zhu hopes to lead the Aggies this season after posting NM State’s best winning percentage during the 2021-22 spring season, finishing with an overall record of 14-7, including 12-5 in second place.

Senior Bella Nguyen will look to build a strong finish to her spring season last year, as she won her last four games to lead the Aggies to a WAC Tournament title and an appearance in the NCAA Tournament.

Nguyen’s contributions will also carry over to the doubles where she and fellow senior play Miranda Bishard finished with an 11-8 record when they played together a season ago. COMING NEXT Next, the NM State Texas schedule will feature A&M-Corpus Christi, which will make its way to Las Cruces on Tuesday, January 24 with games starting at 11 a.m. ++NM state++

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nmstatesports.com/news/2023/1/18/womens-tennis-aggies-visit-no-19-arizona-state-before-returning-home-to-host-western-new-mexico.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos