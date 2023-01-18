New Zealand: 337/10 (49.2) | Live Cricket Score | IND vs NZ | nz in ind 3 end of 2023





Find all 40 39 7 1 102.56 c sub Shahbaz Ahmed b Shardul Thakur 12.5 FROM! TAKEN! Allen goes and India is back in the foreground. Thakur arches his back and delivers on the hard length. Allen jumps down, but was rushed to the shot as he seems to be pulling. He gets a top edge to deep square leg where Shahbaz Ahmed (sub) runs in, dives and grabs. 70/2 66.67% DotBall

33.33% Score shots

4 Ball per boundary Devon Conway 10 16 2 0 62.50 c Kuldeep Yadav b Mohammed Siraj 5.4 FROM! TAKEN! Siraj continues his good form! A well-aimed bouncer, round up. Conway seems to pull, but the ball was turned away and he eventually gets a top edge. He flies to the fine leg where Kuldeep Yadav burrows under the skier and takes a sharp catch. It went high. Too many balls resulted in the wicket. 28/1 75% DotBall

25% Score shots

8 Ball per boundary Henry Nichols 18 31 3 0 58.06 by Kuldeep Yadav 15.3 FROM! CURVED! Yadav beats Nicholls! He’s got wrists full of tricks. A wrong one this time, shorter and next to it. Nicholls did not see this coming. Was setting himself up to play the cut off shot, but until then he was too late, the ball spins back in and hits the top. Beautiful from Kuldeep. 78/3 70.97% DotBall

29.03% Score shots

10 Ball per boundary Daryl Mitchell 9 12 0 0 75 lbw b Kuldeep Yadav 17.4 FROM! LBW! That looked perpendicular, but Mitchell wants to review it. UltraEdge does not show a bat. Ball Tracking shows THREE REDS and Kuldeep Yadav gets his second wicket! That remained so low that even Mitchell had no idea. Thrown to center, lands and spins away. Mitchell goes inside the line on the back foot to flick, but was too late and gets pinged on the pads. The decision was very clear, but Mitchell is going back with a review. 89/4 58.33% DotBall

41.67% Score shots

– Ball per boundary Tom Latham C World Cup 24 46 3 0 52.17 c Washington Sundar b Mohammed Siraj 28.4 FROM! AWAY! The skipper is going now! Mohammed Siraj continues to flourish! He can do no wrong! Short and in the middle. Latham tries to take it as he seems to pull but gets a top edge to a deep square leg where Washington Sundar runs in from deep and takes a diving catch. New Zealand still needs 219 runs to win. 131/6 67.39% DotBall

32.61% Score shots

15 Ball per boundary Glen Phillips 11 20 0 1 55 b Muhammad Shami 24.3 FROM! CLEANED IT UP! Again punt balls put the bowlers under pressure. This is bowling from Shami! He aims for the stumps, good seam placement and narrows the ball in after landing on center. Phillips decided to hoist the ball across and completely misses it. The ball crashes into the stumps behind it. New Zealand now lose half their side. 110/5 70% DotBall

30% Score shots

20 Ball per boundary Michael Bracewell 140 78 12 10 179.48 lbw b Shardul Thakur 49.2 FROM! LBW! What a delivery from Thakur! A yorker angling in the middle. Bracewell shuffles way too much to whip, but misses and gets hit on the pads. It looked that way, but Bracewell had no choice but to bring it up. No bat there. Ball tracking shows THREE RED. A go-to delivery in hot pursuit and India wins this match. 337/10 33.33% DotBall

66.67% Score shots

3 Ball per boundary Mitchell Santner 57 45 7 1 126.66 c Suryakumar Yadav b Mohammed Siraj 45.4 FROM! TAKEN! The 162 run standard is broken! Santner goes! Siraj keep having a good day! His third wicket! Short and on off. Santner appears to pull but gets a top edge to a deep mid-wicket where Suryakumar Yadav takes the catch. The last few overs, India have been very neat. Press Bracewell! 57 needed in 26 balls. 293/7 35.56% DotBall

64.44% Score shots

5 Ball per boundary Henry Shipley 1 0 0 0 born Mohammed Siraj 45.5 FROM! CURVED! The audience comes alive again! Siraj is pumped up! Superb delivery! With a fuller ball, which topples off, Shipley appears to be driving, but gets an inside edge and bounces back onto the stumps. Indian 2 wickets. 294/8 100% DotBall

0% Score shots

– Ball per boundary Lockie Ferguson 8 7 1 0 114.28 c Shubman Gill b Hardik Pandya 48.3 FROM! TAKEN! Lockie Fergusongoes! Full ball, outside off, off-cutter. Lockie Ferguson throws his bat and only hits high in the air and halfway. Shubman Gill runs from deep and packs comfortably. 328/9 28.57% DotBall

71.43% Score shots

7 Ball per boundary Blair Tickner 1 1 0 0 100 not off 0% DotBall

100% Score shots

– Ball per boundary

