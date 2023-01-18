Tennis legend Chris Evert announces she is cancer free





Chris Evert emerged victorious and this time it was off the tennis court. The tennis legend has revealed she is “cancer free”. and opinion piece published on ESPN.com Tuesday. The 18-time Grand Slam winner was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in November 2021, a diagnosis consistent with the death of her sister Jeanne, who died in February 2020 at the age of 62. But thanks to the “genetic roadmap my sister left behind,” Evert says doctors were able to catch the disease early, meaning there’s now a 90% chance the cancer will “never come back.” “Jeanne was not BRCA positive, but genetic testing revealed that she had a BRCA-1 variant, the significance of which was uncertain,” wrote Evert. “I got a call that they had reclassified her BRCA variant, the meaning was no longer uncertain, it was now very clearly pathogenic and we would need to be tested. I was shocked, I didn’t even know that was possible.” Evert revealed that she had been diagnosed with the same BRCA-1 variant of the disease that killed her sister. Evert was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in 1995. Adam Glanzmann “It’s only because of the genetic roadmap my sister left behind and the power of scientific progress that we discovered my cancer early enough to do something about it,” she wrote, saying the situation would have been much more serious if doctors had hadn’t done. t find the cancer sooner. “Instead, I was diagnosed with stage 1 ovarian cancer and immediately began six rounds of chemotherapy,” she added. Evert says she “held my breath” as she waited for the pathology results. “Fortunately, the report came back clean and clear and my risk of developing breast cancer has been reduced by more than 90%,” she wrote, adding that she has one more surgery to complete. “As relieved as I will be to get to the other side of this, I will always have a heavy heart. I will never heal from the loss of Jeanne, and I will never take for granted the gift she gave me in the process,” she continued. “My sister’s journey saved my life, and I hope that by sharing mine I can save someone else’s.” During her glittering career on the field, Evert reached No. 1 in the WTA rankings and was inducted into the International Hall of Fame in 1995.

