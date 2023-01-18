PREVIEW: Swim and Dive Cap Regular Season with Two-Meet Homestand

Tennessee swimming and diving closes out the 2022-23 regular season this week with a two-game homestand at the Allan Jones Intercollegiate Aquatic Center, taking on Carson-Newman on Thursday and Georgia on Saturday.

In their first collegiate home meeting since the Tennessee Invitational in November, the Vols and Lady Vols will welcome the in-state Eagles for a 4 p.m. ET start. The meet will not be streamed live, but fans can follow the live results at UTSports.com or by using the Meet Mobile app.

On Saturday, Tennessee celebrates Senior Day, which begins at 10:30 a.m. and the league kicks off at 11 a.m. as they take on the Bulldogs in the final regular season meeting. Currently, the Vols are the sixth ranked team in the country, and the Lady Vols are number 14 in the country. UGA’s women are ninth overall, while the men are tenth nationally. Saturday’s game will be streamed live on SEC Network+.

Admission isfreefor all regular season meetings, and theclear-bag policywill be in place for all fans. Although not required for access to Jones Aquatic Center or movement through the seating area. Parking will be possible inLot SC40 at Kingston Pike near Tyson Park (pdf).

Sequence of Events – Carson-Newman

200 medley relay

1650 free

200 free

100 back

100 chest

200 flies

50 free

-20 minute break-

100 free

200 back

200 chest

500 free

100 flies

-20 min break-

400 im

200 free relay

Sequence of events – Georgia

200 medley relay

1000 free

200 free

100 back

100 chest

200 flies

50 free

-Dive break-

100 free

200 back

200 chest

500 free

100 flies

-dive pause-

200 im

400 free relay

The Vols and Lady Vols are coming off an SEC win over Missouri where Tennessee dominated a majority of the game. The women won all 14 of their events, while the men topped in 11 of 14.

The Vols hope to use this weekend to showcase their top talent for the 2023 SEC Championships. Sophomore and four-time SEC Swimmer of the Week Jordan Crooks took first place in the 50 free at last year’s championships and currently holds the best time nationally for that event (18.27) along with the 100 free (41.17) and 100 fly (44.79).

In the midst of a fantastic freshman season, Gui Caribbean is currently the fastest freshman in the 100 free, second nationally in that event with a time of 41.44 and fourth overall in the 50 free (18.91). The Salvador, Brazil native has been named SEC Freshman of theWeek four times this season, most recently winning both freestyle sprints while competing against Missouri.

when diving, Bryan Hattie has been one of the best on the springboards and tower this season. He currently has the best score in the country on the platform with 450.80 and is among the top-10 in UT history for all three events (platform: 3ed/450.80, 1 meter: 4e/404.55, 3 meters: 9e/424.65). For the year, the quadruple SEC Diver of the Week award has won 10 events and is undefeated on the platform.

Several Lady Vols also continue to prove themselves as top swimmers in the country. Irish Olympian and 2022 SEC Champion Mona McSharry currently holds national rankings in three different events. Her 58.45 in the 100 breast holds steady at eighth in the country and leads the SEC, while she is also 16th in the 200 breast (2:08.91) and 25th in the 50 free (22.15). At a TYR Pro Swim Series meeting this past weekend, McSharry swept all three breaststroke events (50 breast was the third).

Josephine Fuller has followed her All-American freshman campaign with another outstanding sophomore season, placing in the top-15 nationally in three events. She is one of the top backstrokers in the country, ranking second overall and leading the SEC in the 200 back with a time of 1:50.12. She is ninth in the 200 IM (1:55.54) and 13th in the 100 back (51.81). Fellow sophomore Brooklyn Doutwright has taken a big step this year as she owns the third fastest time in the country and runs the SEC in the 200 free with 1:43.60.

Follow Tennessee Swimming & Diving for the most up-to-date information on the programTwitterandInstagramand like usFacebook.