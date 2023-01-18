Sports
PREVIEW: Swim and Dive Cap Regular Season with Two-Meet Homestand
In their first collegiate home meeting since the Tennessee Invitational in November, the Vols and Lady Vols will welcome the in-state Eagles for a 4 p.m. ET start. The meet will not be streamed live, but fans can follow the live results at UTSports.com or by using the Meet Mobile app.
On Saturday, Tennessee celebrates Senior Day, which begins at 10:30 a.m. and the league kicks off at 11 a.m. as they take on the Bulldogs in the final regular season meeting. Currently, the Vols are the sixth ranked team in the country, and the Lady Vols are number 14 in the country. UGA’s women are ninth overall, while the men are tenth nationally. Saturday’s game will be streamed live on SEC Network+.
Admission isfreefor all regular season meetings, and theclear-bag policywill be in place for all fans. Although not required for access to Jones Aquatic Center or movement through the seating area. Parking will be possible inLot SC40 at Kingston Pike near Tyson Park (pdf).
Sequence of Events – Carson-Newman
200 medley relay
1650 free
200 free
100 back
100 chest
200 flies
50 free
-20 minute break-
100 free
200 back
200 chest
500 free
100 flies
-20 min break-
400 im
200 free relay
Sequence of events – Georgia
200 medley relay
1000 free
200 free
100 back
100 chest
200 flies
50 free
-Dive break-
100 free
200 back
200 chest
500 free
100 flies
-dive pause-
200 im
400 free relay
The Vols and Lady Vols are coming off an SEC win over Missouri where Tennessee dominated a majority of the game. The women won all 14 of their events, while the men topped in 11 of 14.
The Vols hope to use this weekend to showcase their top talent for the 2023 SEC Championships. Sophomore and four-time SEC Swimmer of the Week Jordan Crooks took first place in the 50 free at last year’s championships and currently holds the best time nationally for that event (18.27) along with the 100 free (41.17) and 100 fly (44.79).
In the midst of a fantastic freshman season, Gui Caribbean is currently the fastest freshman in the 100 free, second nationally in that event with a time of 41.44 and fourth overall in the 50 free (18.91). The Salvador, Brazil native has been named SEC Freshman of theWeek four times this season, most recently winning both freestyle sprints while competing against Missouri.
when diving, Bryan Hattie has been one of the best on the springboards and tower this season. He currently has the best score in the country on the platform with 450.80 and is among the top-10 in UT history for all three events (platform: 3ed/450.80, 1 meter: 4e/404.55, 3 meters: 9e/424.65). For the year, the quadruple SEC Diver of the Week award has won 10 events and is undefeated on the platform.
Several Lady Vols also continue to prove themselves as top swimmers in the country. Irish Olympian and 2022 SEC Champion Mona McSharry currently holds national rankings in three different events. Her 58.45 in the 100 breast holds steady at eighth in the country and leads the SEC, while she is also 16th in the 200 breast (2:08.91) and 25th in the 50 free (22.15). At a TYR Pro Swim Series meeting this past weekend, McSharry swept all three breaststroke events (50 breast was the third).
Josephine Fuller has followed her All-American freshman campaign with another outstanding sophomore season, placing in the top-15 nationally in three events. She is one of the top backstrokers in the country, ranking second overall and leading the SEC in the 200 back with a time of 1:50.12. She is ninth in the 200 IM (1:55.54) and 13th in the 100 back (51.81). Fellow sophomore Brooklyn Doutwright has taken a big step this year as she owns the third fastest time in the country and runs the SEC in the 200 free with 1:43.60.
Follow Tennessee Swimming & Diving for the most up-to-date information on the programTwitterandInstagramand like usFacebook.
|
Sources
2/ https://utsports.com/news/2023/1/18/swimming-diving-preview-swim-dive-cap-regular-season-with-two-meet-homestand.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- PREVIEW: Swim and Dive Cap Regular Season with Two-Meet Homestand
- WHO announces plans to establish Council to Accelerate Tuberculosis Vaccination
- Tennis legend Chris Evert announces she is cancer free
- AM Best Downgrades California Earthquake Authority credit ratings
- New Zealand: 337/10 (49.2) | Live Cricket Score | IND vs NZ | nz in ind 3 end of 2023
- At BJP meeting, PM Modi tries to stabilize parties’ southern strategy
- Only HIV vaccine failed in advanced trials. What now?
- Emergency in the NHS: Doctors and politicians discuss the crisis
- Xi Jinping sees ‘light ahead’ but worries about COVID-19 cases in rural China
- The Andr Leon Talley real estate auction goes beyond clothes
- Aggies visits Arizona State #19 before returning home to host Western New Mexico
- MRI-guided RT attenuated acute toxic effects in men with localized prostate cancer