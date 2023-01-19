Provorov ‘negative impact’ Pride Night

You Can Play, the NHL’s longtime social activist partner, wants to team up with Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Ivan Provorov after he “negatively impacted” Pride Night by boycotting warmups.

Provorov did not take the pregame skate on Tuesday night because he refused to wear the team’s LGBTQ+ Pride Night warm-up jersey or use a rainbow-taped stick, citing his religious beliefs. He told reporters after the Flyers’ 5–2 home win over the Anaheim Ducks that it was his choice to “stay true to myself and my religion,” which he identified as Russian Orthodox.

“I respect everyone. I respect everyone’s choices,” he said.

You Can Play COO Kurt Weaver said his organization has reached out to the Flyers and Provorov to provide “additional information and a better understanding of the situation” in the aftermath.

“We do this with a lot of our partners, where after an incident like this, we come in and do educational sessions for the whole team, for the coaches, for the individual players on a one-on-one basis.” Weaver said, adding that the Flyers have used the organization’s education programs in the past. “A lot of times it’s just that they’ve never been around someone who’s been out in their lives. Just meeting someone who’s a different human being goes a long way.”

You Can Play has partnered with the NHL since 2013 and is a driving force behind the league’s “Hockey is for All” campaign. Weaver said his team had contacted the NHL prior to the league’s statement about the Provorov situation, but had no hand in drafting that message.

The NHL, in response to ESPN’s request for comment Wednesday, said in a statement that players are “free to decide which initiatives to support.”

“Hockey is for All is the league’s overarching initiative to encourage clubs to celebrate diversity in their respective markets and work to create more welcoming and inclusive environments for all fans,” the league said in a statement to ESPN. “Clubs decide who to celebrate, when and how – with advice and support from the league. Players are free to decide which initiatives to support, and we continue to encourage their voices and perspectives on social and cultural issues.”

Weaver expressed disappointment with the way the Flyers and coach John Tortorella handled the situation on Tuesday night. The coach said he never thought of scratching Provorov for missing warmups and said he respected the defender for being “true to himself and to his religion” by not participating.

“The concept of ‘team’ can mean many things. I think more coaches need to ask themselves what that cohesion of a team means to them. Do you show up for work?” Weaver said. “I think [Tortorella] did what a coach should do, which was to support his player’s decision. But I hope there are more direct conversations behind the scenes about what it means to be a teammate.”

You Can Play was particularly disappointed that Provorov chose not to participate in what was essentially a charity fundraiser. The Pride Night jerseys and sticks were auctioned to support Flyers Charities, with the proceeds going to their efforts to grow the game in underserved communities. Several jerseys have already been bid for over $500, with a top over $1,200.

“Players who do this sort of thing have a very brief perspective on what it means. To me, religion is about charity and inclusion,” said Weaver. “This wasn’t just about a player and a jersey on a piece of ice. What else was affected by this? Visibility and proximity create understanding and inclusion, and those things were negatively impacted by this. It’s disappointing to see the result of this.”

The Flyers are one of the most ardent supporters of the LGBTQ+ community. They have held annual Pride nights. Players like James van Riemsdyk and Scott Laughton have donated tickets to that community every home game. The team’s mascot, Gritty, also participated in the Philadelphia Pride parade.

“If you embrace the LGBTQ+ community, they will embrace you too. A whole new group of fans came on board that day,” said Weaver. “Now when you see an incident like this how many fans were lost last night despite all the good work the Flyers did.”

That said, Weaver and You Can Play believe it’s important to focus on the progress the NHL and hockey have made in terms of diversity and inclusion.

“We’re going to have individuals who don’t want to jump on board the team. That’s a shame. But I would say, 13 years ago we had maybe three people wearing Pride jerseys. Now we have one who isn’t wearing them. We have to recognize the progress,” he said.