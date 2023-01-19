Sports
Provorov ‘negative impact’ Pride Night
You Can Play, the NHL’s longtime social activist partner, wants to team up with Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Ivan Provorov after he “negatively impacted” Pride Night by boycotting warmups.
Provorov did not take the pregame skate on Tuesday night because he refused to wear the team’s LGBTQ+ Pride Night warm-up jersey or use a rainbow-taped stick, citing his religious beliefs. He told reporters after the Flyers’ 5–2 home win over the Anaheim Ducks that it was his choice to “stay true to myself and my religion,” which he identified as Russian Orthodox.
“I respect everyone. I respect everyone’s choices,” he said.
You Can Play COO Kurt Weaver said his organization has reached out to the Flyers and Provorov to provide “additional information and a better understanding of the situation” in the aftermath.
“We do this with a lot of our partners, where after an incident like this, we come in and do educational sessions for the whole team, for the coaches, for the individual players on a one-on-one basis.” Weaver said, adding that the Flyers have used the organization’s education programs in the past. “A lot of times it’s just that they’ve never been around someone who’s been out in their lives. Just meeting someone who’s a different human being goes a long way.”
You Can Play has partnered with the NHL since 2013 and is a driving force behind the league’s “Hockey is for All” campaign. Weaver said his team had contacted the NHL prior to the league’s statement about the Provorov situation, but had no hand in drafting that message.
The NHL, in response to ESPN’s request for comment Wednesday, said in a statement that players are “free to decide which initiatives to support.”
“Hockey is for All is the league’s overarching initiative to encourage clubs to celebrate diversity in their respective markets and work to create more welcoming and inclusive environments for all fans,” the league said in a statement to ESPN. “Clubs decide who to celebrate, when and how – with advice and support from the league. Players are free to decide which initiatives to support, and we continue to encourage their voices and perspectives on social and cultural issues.”
Weaver expressed disappointment with the way the Flyers and coach John Tortorella handled the situation on Tuesday night. The coach said he never thought of scratching Provorov for missing warmups and said he respected the defender for being “true to himself and to his religion” by not participating.
“The concept of ‘team’ can mean many things. I think more coaches need to ask themselves what that cohesion of a team means to them. Do you show up for work?” Weaver said. “I think [Tortorella] did what a coach should do, which was to support his player’s decision. But I hope there are more direct conversations behind the scenes about what it means to be a teammate.”
You Can Play was particularly disappointed that Provorov chose not to participate in what was essentially a charity fundraiser. The Pride Night jerseys and sticks were auctioned to support Flyers Charities, with the proceeds going to their efforts to grow the game in underserved communities. Several jerseys have already been bid for over $500, with a top over $1,200.
“Players who do this sort of thing have a very brief perspective on what it means. To me, religion is about charity and inclusion,” said Weaver. “This wasn’t just about a player and a jersey on a piece of ice. What else was affected by this? Visibility and proximity create understanding and inclusion, and those things were negatively impacted by this. It’s disappointing to see the result of this.”
The Flyers are one of the most ardent supporters of the LGBTQ+ community. They have held annual Pride nights. Players like James van Riemsdyk and Scott Laughton have donated tickets to that community every home game. The team’s mascot, Gritty, also participated in the Philadelphia Pride parade.
“If you embrace the LGBTQ+ community, they will embrace you too. A whole new group of fans came on board that day,” said Weaver. “Now when you see an incident like this how many fans were lost last night despite all the good work the Flyers did.”
That said, Weaver and You Can Play believe it’s important to focus on the progress the NHL and hockey have made in terms of diversity and inclusion.
“We’re going to have individuals who don’t want to jump on board the team. That’s a shame. But I would say, 13 years ago we had maybe three people wearing Pride jerseys. Now we have one who isn’t wearing them. We have to recognize the progress,” he said.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.espn.com/nhl/story/_/id/35474865/provorov-negatively-impacted-pride-night
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Provorov ‘negative impact’ Pride Night
- Film bodies say ‘a big boost in confidence’ after PM Modi warned party workers to avoid ‘unnecessary comments on films’: ‘Duty now not to show things that may offend people “
- Division I men’s collegiate tennis rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point
- Distorted model of Covid | Spectator Australia
- Intermittent fasting is not as effective as calorie cutting
- A small earthquake was reported in the Lowcountry of South Carolina
- ‘Unfair and Abuse of Domestic Cricket’: Venkatesh Prasad berates BCCI voters for ignoring Sarfaraz Khan | Cricket news
- International aid agencies partially resume work in Afghanistan after Taliban assurances – BBC News
- Volodymyr Zelensky writes a letter to invite Xi Jinping to a “dialogue”
- PM Modi to inaugurate Shivamogga airport on February 27: BSY
- PREVIEW: Swim and Dive Cap Regular Season with Two-Meet Homestand
- WHO announces plans to establish Council to Accelerate Tuberculosis Vaccination