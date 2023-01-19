Michael Clarke and Karl Stefanovic Fight, Video, Cheating Allegations, Girlfriend, Cricket News 2023, Jade and Jasmine Yarbrough





Former Australia captain Michael Clarke and Today Show presenter Karl Stefanovic have reportedly been filmed in a stunning confrontation in which the former was accused of cheating. As reported by The Daily Telegraphthe ugly incident happened on January 10 in Noosa where Clarke and Stefanovic were on holiday with partners Jade and Jasmine Yarbrough. The publication reports that they were eating when Clarke was confronted by his girlfriend, Jade, who had allegedly been hooking up with the cricketer’s former ex-partner Pip Edwards. Watch BBL12. Every game live and ad-free while playing on Kayo. New to Kayo? Start your free trial now > The fight led to a park, where Clarke was seen shirtless and limping as Jade yelled, “You fucked her December 17th. You fucked her, you’re a great dog.” You can hear Clarke strenuously denying the allegations before being punched multiple times in the face. However, the situation continued to escalate and Clarke took aim at Stefanovic. Karlos, I can tell you now c**t, don’t walk away. She can, she can hit me, but you, you son of a bitch, says Clarke. Watch the video of the incident here > < style="display:block;padding-top:56.25%"/> Michael Clarke and Jade Yarbrough during the confrontation, as revealed by The Daily Telegraph. Source: FOX SPORTS Jade continues to yell at Clarke and punches him again You piece of shit, don’t talk to him, she says. After Clarke insists he did nothing wrong, she says, Oh am I wrong? You fucked her (Edwards) on December 17, you fucked her, you’re a horrible dog. I’m going to show her every message you’ve ever sent me. What made Clarke even worse was that he appeared to sustain an injury at one point during the incident. Clarke can be seen in the video limping after Jade and reaching for his right leg. < style="display:block;padding-top:56.25%"/> Michael Clarke and Jade Yarbrough in November. Source: Getty Images In a statement to The Daily TelegraphClarke said he accepts full responsibility for the incident and “is appalled by his actions. I am absolutely gutted that I put people I hold in high esteem in this position, he told the publication. My actions leading up to this altercation were nothing short of shameful and regrettable. I am devastated that my actions have drawn women of class and integrity, and my friends, into this situation. I own this in full and am the only one at fault. Clarke’s ex Edward issued a statement about the incident. This is not my circus, she said in a statement. Again, Michael in his true nature has not taken responsibility for his actions and I was blatantly lied to. < style="display:block;padding-top:56.25%"/> Karl Stefanovic and Jasmine Yarbrough. Source: Getty Images

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxsports.com.au/cricket/australia/michael-clarke-and-karl-stefanovic-in-fight-in-noosa-video-cricket-news-2022-girlfriend-jade-and-jasmine-yarbrough/news-story/230dd0955ae498cb7ccd55d4019833e8 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos