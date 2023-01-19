2023 NFL Draft: These 10 college football teams were hit hardest by underclassmen entering the draft early

More than 100 underclassmen chose to submit their names for the 2023 NFL Draft before the entry deadline which passed on Monday. While players have until Thursday to clear their names before the official list is announced on Friday, the statements give us a chance to look to the future of many top programs.

Eight of the top 10 players in the 2023 CBS Sports NFL Draft Prospect Rankings are early entry candidates, with the top two coming from the same school: Alabama. College football is a sport of transition, but an unexpected loss of production could ultimately shatter hopes of a national championship.

Here are 10 programs that were hit hardest by early registrations for the 2023 NFL Draft, including three of the four College Football Playoff participants and starting with a Sugar Bowl full of defectors.

1.Alabama

As college football’s top NFL factory, Alabama will always top these lists. Still, the class of 2023 is a huge blow, even by Crimson Tide standards. Heisman-winning quarterback Bryce Young and National Defensive Player of the Year Will Anderson represent one of the best combinations Nick Saban has ever had on one team, as both are expected to finish in the top three. Safety Brian Branch and running back Jahmyr Gibbs also contributed heavily. Combining the losses with graduations from starters like Emil Ekiyor, Henry To’oTo’o and Jordan Battle, this is one of the biggest talent exodus of the Saban era.

The Wildcats lost only two NFL Draft underclassmen, but both were game-changers for the program. Running back, Deuce Vaughn trails only Darren Sproles for most career rushing yards, posting nearly 5,000 yards from scrimmage and 43 touchdowns in just three seasons. Defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah posted more than 20 career sacks and earned Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year honors during the Wildcats’ Big 12 title campaign. Replacing both players will be a difficult task.

The last superstars of the Brent Venables defensive line era are out the door as defensive linemen Myles Murphy and Bryan Bresee joined senior KJ Henry in the NFL Draft. The trio has a combined career-high 79 tackles for loss and 40 sacks, leaving Dabo Swinney to fill huge gaps at edge rusher. Linebacker Trenton Simpson is also a potential first-round pick.

Losing quarterback CJ Stroud and a pair of offensive linemen – Paris Johnson Jr. and Luke Wypler – hurts. The Buckeyes also lose senior tackle Dawand Jones. However, Ohio State had to adjust to life without Jaxon Smith-Njigba early thanks to a lower body injury, so the program is better prepared than most to move forward with an All-America player. Replacing a quarterback is never easy, but Ryan Day has solid options.

After losing All-Americans Kenny Pickett and Jordan Addison in 2021, the Panthers produced more All-Americans in defensive tackle Calijah Kancey and running back Israel Abanikanda in 2022. Arguably the most dynamic interior lineman in the country, Kancey was a finalist for the Outland Trophy. Safety Brandon Hill was also a major contributor.

Undoubtedly, Notre Dame’s top three players will enter the NFL Draft after a strong finish through 2022. Michael Mayer is a first-round candidate and future star, while edge rusher Isaiah Foskey and Northwestern safety transfer Brandon Joseph have a long NFL career for have the bow. Expect a youth movement next season with a wave of talented recruiting classes coming of age.

Only two Trojans left the draft early, but both were extreme difference makers. Recipient Jordan Addison won the Biletnikoff Award at Pitt as a sophomore before moving to Los Angeles. Defensive end Tuli Tuipulotu transformed herself from mediocre recruit to unanimous All-American during a storied career. Both are irreplaceable, but Lincoln Riley has a team full of talents that can fill the void.

The biggest losses for TCU are seniors: QB Max Duggan, OL Steve Avila, WR’s Taye Barber and Derius Davis, CB Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson. However, anticipated first-round wide receiver Quentin Johnston and running back Kendre Miller were All-America candidates who gave the Horned Frogs an explosive component and swung several games in the team’s favor. TCU has no ability to replace those pieces and will likely look at the transfer portal.

The national champions will always lose key talent, but the Bulldogs actually did relatively well compared to previous champions. Defenders Jalen Carter and Kelee Ringo are the highlights, while linemen Warren McClendon and Broderick Jones made solid contributions. The loss of Darnell Washington will be palpable, but Brock Bowers’ return certainly helps. The Bulldogs have enough underclassmen returning that 2023 should still be a national championship caliber year.

Calling Devon Achane the core of Texas A&M’s attack is an understatement. In a 38-23 upset over LSU, Achane had 215 of Texas A&M’s 429 yards and a pair of touchdowns. When Achane missed an SEC game against Auburn, the Aggies accumulated a total of 10 points. Adding top defenders Antonio Johnson and Jaylon Jones to the list only makes things worse.