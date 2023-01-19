Arnold Grabs Major Award, Highlights Six Dukes Named to All-State Team





NORFOLK, Va. Freshman James Madison Cameron-Arnold was named the 2022 Virginia Sports Information Directors Co-Rookie of the Year and led the way as six Dukes were named to the University Division All-State Team, as announced by the organization Wednesday afternoon. Arnold becomes the fourth VaSID Rookie of the Year recipient for the Dukes in program history, with six All-State selections being the most since 2019. Arnold, redshirt senior Tyler Clegg and redshirt sophomore Alex Krakówjak were all named to the first team, while senior Melker Anshelm redshirt sophomore Josiah Blanton and freshmen Sebastian Conlon were transferred to the second team. The Dukes’ three First Teamers align with last season’s rosters, marking the first time JMU has had at least three First Team rosters in back-to-back seasons since 2000–01. Selected as a forward, Arnold played in 20 games with 10 starts in his first collegiate campaign. He led the Dukes in game-winning goals (three), assists (four), goals (six), points (16), and shots (34), while also placing second in shots on target (14). Ranked by TopDrawerSoccer, the 55th-leading freshman at the end of the season collected four consecutive games to score a point and earned a point in the first two rounds of the Sun Belt Conference Championship. Clegg made his second successive first-team appearance, appearing in and starting 19 games to complete his five-year career. The defenseman earned All-Southeast Region Third Team honors from United Soccer Coaches as he anchored a defense that produced seven shutouts. He was later drafted 85th overall in the 2023 Major League Soccer SuperDraft by the Portland Timbers. Clegg also assisted on the offensive side of the ball, scoring five goals and adding an assist for a total of 11 points. A Second Team All-Sun Belt selection, Krakowiak earned the first All-State selection of his career after appearing in 18 games at center field with 17 starts. After capturing first-team honors the past two seasons, Anshelm earned his third career All-State honor while leading the backline with Clegg. The Stockholm, Sweden native started all 20 games this season and earned one assist. On the backline, he helped the defense record seven shutouts, including two in the Sun Belt quarterfinals and semifinals against fifth-ranked Marshall and Georgia State, respectively. Blanton joins Anshelm as a second-team defenseman, who earned his first All-State honor. The Roswell, Georgia native started all 20 games at the backline and assisted in the seven shutouts produced by the team. He also scored a goal for the Dukes, a goal against Binghamton in the season opener. Conlon was tagged as the second-team goalkeeper, appearing in and starting in 19 games as he spent 1698:39 between the posts for the Dukes. The freshman recorded a 1.22 goal against while posting six shutouts and making 68 saves for a .747 save percentage. He was ranked 69th in TopDrawerSoccer’s Postseason Freshman Top 100. The Dukes had the second most first team and overall selections, trailing Virginia in both categories. JMU finished 2022 with an 8-8-4 record, but went on a run in the latter part of the season that culminated in an appearance in the Sun Belt championship game.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://jmusports.com/news/2023/1/18/mens-soccer-arnold-grabs-major-award-highlights-six-dukes-named-to-all-state-team.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos