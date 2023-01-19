Hashim Amla: South African batsman retires from cricket aged 39 | Cricket news





South African batsman Hashim Amla has announced his retirement from all cricket at the age of 39. Amla scored 18,672 international runs for the Proteas between 2004 and 2019, including 9,282 in 124 Tests, which is second only to Jacques Kallis (13,206) for South Africa. The right-hander’s highest score in Test cricket was the 311 not out he achieved against England at The Kia Oval in 2012 and he remains the only South African to achieve a triple Test century. No South African has scored more than his 27 hundreds in one-day international cricket, a format in which he made a total of 8,113 runs in 181 games. Amla was part of the Surrey side that won the LV= Insurance County Championship last season, hitting the last of his 57 first-class centuries against Northamptonshire in September. Amla said: “I have great memories of the Oval Ground and to finally leave it as a player fills me with immense gratitude for what has been. “A big thank you to (Cricket Director) Alec Stewart and all the staff, players and members of Surrey for their support. “The Surrey ship sails so professionally that it would give any international player a sense of honor to be involved. I wish them all the best and many more trophies.” Stewart: Amla is a great game Alec Stewart, director of cricket in Surrey, who recently took a leave of absence due to his wife’s ongoing cancer treatment, said: “Everyone at Surrey County Cricket Club will be sad to see Hashim retire, but we all applaud what a phenomenal career, he will rightfully go down in the books as a major player in the game. “Hashim is a fantastic cricketer and a wonderful person. He has been an incredible resource for the team to learn from on and off the pitch. “In addition to putting up big scores at crucial moments, he has also shown that he is willing to dig in and do whatever it takes to give his team a result in tough games. “I can’t thank him enough for what he’s done for Surrey and hold him as an example to all young players of what a true professional looks like.”

