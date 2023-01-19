The 2023 Utah Utes football schedule includes Florida, Baylor, USC, Oregon





The Utes open the season on August 31 or September 2 vs. Florida. (Marcio Jose Sanchez | AP) Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham instructs his team during practice ahead of the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game against Penn State, Friday, December 30, 2022, in Carson, California.

If the University of Utah plays for its third consecutive Pac-12 championship in 2023, it certainly deserves it. With the Pac-12 releasing its football schedule Wednesday morning, the Utes will play the other five conference teams that finished in the AP Top 25 earlier this month. Those games will be highlighted by an October 21 trip to the LA Coliseum to take on USC in what will likely be the last meeting between the two for the foreseeable future, with the Trojans heading to the Big Ten in 2024. Utah defeated USC twice last season, a 43-42 come-from-behind epic at Rice-Eccles Stadium and a 47-24 decision in the Pac-12 championship game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The Utes host Oregon on October 28, and after welcoming the state of Arizona on November 4, a potentially huge trip to Washington looms on November 11. are expected to return a slew of pieces from a high-octane offense, including 4,600-yard passer Michael Penix Jr., who will be a sixth-year senior. Penix Jr. finished eighth in voting for the Heisman Trophy last season. Utah, which will return its own sixth-year standout quarterback, Cam Rising, in addition to a host of veteran plays, will embark on arguably the toughest schedule in program history when it kicks off against the University of Florida on August 31 or September 2. If the game is played on August 31, it will be the 14th time the Utes opened on a Thursday night in 19 seasons under head coach Kyle Whittingham. Either way, it’s the end of a house-and-house deal, with Utah losing in Gainesville, 29-26, to open last season. Next season’s Pac-12 championship game will return to Allegiant Stadium, but the date has yet to be officially determined on December 1, a Friday, or December 2. Friday and Saturday, but has become synonymous with Friday night in recent years, allowing it to avoid the Saturday log of other Power Five conference championships. UTAH 2023 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE August 31 or September 2, vs. Florida September 9 in Baylor Sept. 16, vs. Weber State September 23, vs. UCLA September 29, in the state of Oregon (Friday night) October 14, vs. Cal Oct. 21 at USC Oct 28, v. Oregon November 4, against Arizona State Nov. 11 in Washington Nov. 18 in Arizona New Moon. 25, against Colorado December 1 or 2, Pac-12 championship game (Las Vegas)

