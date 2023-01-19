Sports
Ionia’s Sam Eppler is Tennis Player of the Year, leads All-County Team
IONIA – Ionia’s tennis season as a team took an unexpected turn in regional time.
Instead of being thrown into the region they expected and prepared for, they were thrown into the gauntlet of a Forest Hills Eastern region, making any dream of state qualification an uphill battle.
Senior Sam Eppler was the only one to survive and placed second in the regional to go state for the first time in his career. And as he worked it out, he earned some praise from the region’s spectators.
Sam had to go through a really tough competition to make it on his own, said Ionia coach Patricia Eppler. I remember the East Grand Rapids coach saying I’ve never seen anyone that athletic. It was a great feeling.
Eppler concluded the season with a trip to the state and his career as the Ionia Sentinel-Standard Tennis Player of the Year.
The first singles standout for the Bulldogs went 20-4 on the season, making it to the state, earning an all-state honorable mention and being ranked 29th in the state after the season.
Eppler lost to Holland Christians Tucker Heneghan in the first round, falling 6–2, 7–6 to the eighth-seeded player in the tournament. Although it ended in a loss, Coach Eppler was proud of Sam.
Sam had worked so hard. That’s a lot of time to devote to your craft as a high school athlete. I was just so happy to see him get there, she said.
It was a goal he set last season, and he got there. His four-year career matches some of the best times Ionia tennis has had as a program, and the Bulldogs will try to keep it going. Next year they will have new courts.
However, looking back at the regional competitions, the athleticism Eppler showed was the takeaway. Not only can a player get up to speed, it takes the technical skills that tennis requires, but it was an equalizer for Eppler. He concentrates on tennis all summer, but his attention is drawn to other directions.
He forced these third set matches with kids who probably could have gone to Division 2, Division 1 in tennis. It was a sight to behold, Eppler said. He certainly has a talent for tennis. He’s got skills, there’s no doubt about that. But Sam is a three-sport athlete, and almost all the kids who were ranked, that’s it (with one sport).
He did receive an offer to play at Alma College next season. But his future is still undetermined as he is applying to gain admission to the US Military Academy in West Point, New York.
ALL-COUNTY BOYS TENNIS TEAM
Sam Eppler
SCHOOL >> Ionia
RANK >> 12
FUNCTION >> 1st singles
ACCORDING TO THE FIGURES >> 20-4
COACH’S COMMENTS >> Finishing with a record of 20-4, he individually qualified for the state finals as a regional runner-up and received an all-state honorable mention, finishing as the 29th best tennis player in the state. Elected two-time Most Valuable Player by his teammates. Ionia coach Patricia Eppler
Miles Gregory
SCHOOL >> Ionia
RANK >> 12
POSITION >> 2nd singles
ACCORDING TO THE FIGURES >> 18-4
COACH COMMENTS >> All-(CAAC White) Awards. Miles is a very good tennis player and an even better young man. He has worked on his game over the summers and saved the best for last in his senior season.
Brett Petersen
SCHOOL >> Ionia
RANK >> 12
POSITION >> 3rd singles
ACCORDING TO THE FIGURES >> 21-2
COACH COMMENTS >> All-(CAAC White) Awards. He is an excellent team player and always willing to help a teammate. He was chosen by his coaches to win the GRIT award, which embodies a growth mindset, respect, integrity and teamwork.
Austin Currigan
SCHOOL >> Ionia
RANK >> 12
POSITION >> 4th singles
ACCORDING TO THE FIGURES >> 16-5
Casey Smith, Damien LeDu
SCHOOL >> Portland
NUMBERS >> 12, 10
POSITION >> 1st doubles
ACCORDING TO THE FIGURES >> 22-8
COACH’S COMMENTS >> This is a team that has been very impressive all year round. They defeated several top-ranked doubles teams in the state. Casey played doubles for us all four of his high school years. His career record is now number two in doubles matches played for Portland with 118 of them, and he is number three in all-time doubles wins with 80. Portland coach Joel Cross
Marshall Smiley, Max Weller
SCHOOL >> Portland
NUMBERS >> 12, 9
POSITION >> 2nd doubles
ACCORDING TO THE FIGURES >> 10-21
COACH’S COMMENTS >> They were regional champions and our only team to win a game at the state tournament.
Colter Clark, Elijah Hatfield
SCHOOL >> Ionia
NUMBERS >> 12, 12
POSITION >> 3rd doubles
ACCORDING TO THE FIGURES >> 16-5
COACH COMMENTS >> All-(CAAC White) Awards. This doubles duo has been playing together for the past two years and has really perfected their skills. Clark is a great net player and Hatfield is a backcourt specialist.
Ben Marhofer, Owen Shippey
SCHOOL >> Ionia
NUMBERS >> 12, 11
POSITION >> 4th doubles
ACCORDING TO THE FIGURES >> 6-4
|
Sources
2/ https://www.sentinel-standard.com/story/sports/2023/01/18/ionias-sam-eppler-is-tennis-player-of-year-leads-all-county-team/69803289007/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Ionia’s Sam Eppler is Tennis Player of the Year, leads All-County Team
- iOS 16.3 Globally Expands Advanced Data Protection Options for iCloud Encryption
- Trump attacks evangelical Christian leaders
- 7 best earthquake alert and tracking apps for Android
- The United States is preparing a major military package for Ukraine
- The Last of Us viewers are shocked to discover that the young actor is the daughter of a Hollywood star: she looks exactly like him
- It just happened! Met Gala 2023 dress code announced
- How to update your Google Stadia controller for Bluetooth functionality
- Co Derry actor to play John Hume in musical drama about the lives of Nobel laureates
- The 2023 Utah Utes football schedule includes Florida, Baylor, USC, Oregon
- Boy Meets World Actor Wife Bonnie Bartlett Daniels Says Their Once-Open Marriage Was Very Painful
- HomePod 16.3 Software Beta Adds Humidity and Temperature Sensing to HomePod mini, Find My, Audio Tuning & More