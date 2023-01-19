Ionia’s Sam Eppler is Tennis Player of the Year, leads All-County Team

IONIA – Ionia’s tennis season as a team took an unexpected turn in regional time.

Instead of being thrown into the region they expected and prepared for, they were thrown into the gauntlet of a Forest Hills Eastern region, making any dream of state qualification an uphill battle.

Senior Sam Eppler was the only one to survive and placed second in the regional to go state for the first time in his career. And as he worked it out, he earned some praise from the region’s spectators.

Sam had to go through a really tough competition to make it on his own, said Ionia coach Patricia Eppler. I remember the East Grand Rapids coach saying I’ve never seen anyone that athletic. It was a great feeling.

Eppler concluded the season with a trip to the state and his career as the Ionia Sentinel-Standard Tennis Player of the Year.

The first singles standout for the Bulldogs went 20-4 on the season, making it to the state, earning an all-state honorable mention and being ranked 29th in the state after the season.

Eppler lost to Holland Christians Tucker Heneghan in the first round, falling 6–2, 7–6 to the eighth-seeded player in the tournament. Although it ended in a loss, Coach Eppler was proud of Sam.

Sam had worked so hard. That’s a lot of time to devote to your craft as a high school athlete. I was just so happy to see him get there, she said.

It was a goal he set last season, and he got there. His four-year career matches some of the best times Ionia tennis has had as a program, and the Bulldogs will try to keep it going. Next year they will have new courts.

However, looking back at the regional competitions, the athleticism Eppler showed was the takeaway. Not only can a player get up to speed, it takes the technical skills that tennis requires, but it was an equalizer for Eppler. He concentrates on tennis all summer, but his attention is drawn to other directions.

He forced these third set matches with kids who probably could have gone to Division 2, Division 1 in tennis. It was a sight to behold, Eppler said. He certainly has a talent for tennis. He’s got skills, there’s no doubt about that. But Sam is a three-sport athlete, and almost all the kids who were ranked, that’s it (with one sport).

He did receive an offer to play at Alma College next season. But his future is still undetermined as he is applying to gain admission to the US Military Academy in West Point, New York.

ALL-COUNTY BOYS TENNIS TEAM

Sam Eppler

SCHOOL >> Ionia

RANK >> 12

FUNCTION >> 1st singles

ACCORDING TO THE FIGURES >> 20-4

COACH’S COMMENTS >> Finishing with a record of 20-4, he individually qualified for the state finals as a regional runner-up and received an all-state honorable mention, finishing as the 29th best tennis player in the state. Elected two-time Most Valuable Player by his teammates. Ionia coach Patricia Eppler

Miles Gregory

SCHOOL >> Ionia

RANK >> 12

POSITION >> 2nd singles

ACCORDING TO THE FIGURES >> 18-4

COACH COMMENTS >> All-(CAAC White) Awards. Miles is a very good tennis player and an even better young man. He has worked on his game over the summers and saved the best for last in his senior season.

Brett Petersen

SCHOOL >> Ionia

RANK >> 12

POSITION >> 3rd singles

ACCORDING TO THE FIGURES >> 21-2

COACH COMMENTS >> All-(CAAC White) Awards. He is an excellent team player and always willing to help a teammate. He was chosen by his coaches to win the GRIT award, which embodies a growth mindset, respect, integrity and teamwork.

Austin Currigan

SCHOOL >> Ionia

RANK >> 12

POSITION >> 4th singles

ACCORDING TO THE FIGURES >> 16-5

Casey Smith, Damien LeDu

SCHOOL >> Portland

NUMBERS >> 12, 10

POSITION >> 1st doubles

ACCORDING TO THE FIGURES >> 22-8

COACH’S COMMENTS >> This is a team that has been very impressive all year round. They defeated several top-ranked doubles teams in the state. Casey played doubles for us all four of his high school years. His career record is now number two in doubles matches played for Portland with 118 of them, and he is number three in all-time doubles wins with 80. Portland coach Joel Cross

Marshall Smiley, Max Weller

SCHOOL >> Portland

NUMBERS >> 12, 9

POSITION >> 2nd doubles

ACCORDING TO THE FIGURES >> 10-21

COACH’S COMMENTS >> They were regional champions and our only team to win a game at the state tournament.

Colter Clark, Elijah Hatfield

SCHOOL >> Ionia

NUMBERS >> 12, 12

POSITION >> 3rd doubles

ACCORDING TO THE FIGURES >> 16-5

COACH COMMENTS >> All-(CAAC White) Awards. This doubles duo has been playing together for the past two years and has really perfected their skills. Clark is a great net player and Hatfield is a backcourt specialist.

Ben Marhofer, Owen Shippey

SCHOOL >> Ionia

NUMBERS >> 12, 11

POSITION >> 4th doubles

ACCORDING TO THE FIGURES >> 6-4