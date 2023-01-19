Clark named to team USA Palmer Cup staff





Matt Clark assistant head coach of the Carolina men’s golf team, will serve as assistant coach for the United States team in the 2023 Arnold Palmer Cup, which will be played June 8-10 at Laurel Valley Golf Club in Ligonier, Pa. Kortnie Maxoutopoulis Barrett of San Jose State joins Clark on the U.S. staff, with Rhyll Brinsmead of Minnesota of Australia and Brennan Webb of Tennessee of Canada as assistant coaches of the international squad. Clark won the 2022 Jan Strickland Outstanding Assistant Coach Award. He is in his sixth season with Chapel Hill and first as assistant head coach. The Prattville, Ala. native has coached 10 North Carolina PING All-Americas, six Srixon/Cleveland Golf All-America Scholars and two ACC Freshmen of the Year. After a playing career in South Florida (1993-94) and Alabama (1995-97), Clark began his coaching career as an assistant coach for six seasons in Tuscaloosa, working for Palmer Cup alumni and GCAA Hall of Famers Dick Spybey and Jay Seawell. Clark was a four-time conference coach of the year at UNCW and Georgia State, leading the Seahawks and Panthers to a total of 16 team titles, including five conference championships, and a total of nine NCAA regional appearances. Clark and head coach Andrew Dibitetto have led the Tar Heels to 13 team titles and five straight appearances in the NCAA Championship, the sixth-longest streak in the nation. UNC has won the stroke play portion of the past two ACC Championships and has advanced to match play and finished in the top five at the 2021 and 2022 NCAA Championships. The Arnold Palmer Cup was co-founded by Arnold Palmer and the Golf Coaches Association of America (GCAA) and began in 1997 at the Bay Hill Club & Lodge, Orlando, Fla. top golfers from men’s and women’s universities and colleges matching the United States with a team of international players. The Palmer Cup has been played on some of the world’s best courses, including The Old Course at St Andrews, The Royal County Down, Royal Portrush, Baltusrol, The Honors Course and Cherry Hills. As of the 2018 games at Evian Resort Golf Club, the Palmer Cup is the only major tournament in which men and women play side-by-side as partners. The United States leads the Palmer Cup series 13-12-1.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://goheels.com/news/2023/1/18/mens-golf-clark-named-to-team-usa-palmer-cup-staff.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos