Minnesota Football: Off-season additions usher in a new era for the Gopher offense
Before arriving on campus for a visit in December, Elijah Spencer, Charlotte’s wide receiver, had only interacted with Minnesota head coach PJ Fleck via FaceTime. When the two sat down together in Fleck’s office for their first face-to-face meeting, Spencer had one question:
What do you know about me?
Fleck told this story at his Signing Day press conference, admitting that his first impression of Spencer hinged on the word of former Minnesota defensive line coach Marcus West, who spent three seasons as assistant head coach and co-defensive coordinator at Charlotte, and Jenna Thompson. Minnesota campus recruiting director and a Charlotte alum.
I told him what I knew and what I was toldFleck said of his answer to Spencer’s question. But I didn’t really know because I haven’t experienced it yet.
Gopher fans are in a similar situation. They know that Spencer was named Conference USA Freshman of the Year as a true freshman and led the 49ers this season with 57 receptions, 943 receiving yards and nine touchdowns. But they haven’t seen it themselves yet.
Spencer will be one of the few new faces on offense for the Gophers this fall.
There is also Western Michigan wide receiver Corey Crooms, who was the Broncos’ leading receiver this season with 57 receptions, 814 receiving yards and five touchdowns. Running back Sean Tyler, another transfer from Western Michigan, recently turned his bet from Oklahoma State to Minnesota. He has rushed more than 1,000 yards in each of the past two seasons.
This off-season would always be a transition period for the Gopher Attack. Quarterback Tanner Morgan has finally exhausted his eligibility after starting 47 games in the past five years, and running back Mohamed Ibrahim is leaving for the NFL after rewriting the program’s career and rushing one season. The last vestige of their time in Minnesota may be wide receiver Chris Autman-Bell, who will return for the seventh year after filing for a medical redshirt.
The loss of Ibrahim looms greatest. He was the engine that powered the Gophers offense this season, and Minnesota often struggled to move the ball when it wasn’t in his hands. Ibrahim averaged 26.6 carries and 138.8 rushing yards per game, with the latter ranking second among all FBS running backs. The Gophers’ air offense paled in comparison to their ground game, ranking 12th nationally in passing attempts and 116th in passing yards per game.
There are those who believe that the Gophers relied too much on Ibrahim, making the offense one-dimensional and allowing other aspects of the offense to languish. But there are also those who had no problem turning a once-in-a-generation running back into a workhorse.
The debate is moot on this point because the reality is that Ibrahim is gone. That has forced Minnesota to adjust their offensive approach, starting with the wide receiver position.
We need to be able to be much more productive at the wide receiver position, Fleck said on Signing Day. We need to make it much more competitive in that room.
With the additions of Spencer and Crooms, Minnesota has certainly turned up the heat. The Gophers have not had a pass catcher reach 600 receiving yards in any of the past three seasons. Daniel Jackson came close this year with 37 receptions for 557 receiving yards, and he looks poised to lead the wide receiver corps alongside Spencer and Crooms. LeMeke Brockington, Dylan Wright and Chris Autman-Bell also participate. But even with all those wide receivers returning, Fleck clearly understands that the status quo won’t make it next season.
It also helps that the Gophers have a legit talent as a quarterback. Athan Kaliakmanis, a former four-star contender, turned heads this season when he saw action in place of an injured Tanner Morgan, first by sparking a second-half comeback against Nebraska and later by throwing for 319 passing yards and two touchdowns in a winning rivalry against Wisconsin.
He’s so damn athletic, Fleck said of Kaliakmanis after the win over Nebraska. And it is long and can extend the rides. He has a huge arm and he is very intelligent. He is cute.
The final piece of the puzzle is wide receivers coach and cooffensive coordinator Matt Simon, who finally gets a chance to call plays following the departure of former offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca. It’s no secret that Simon has had ambitions to become offensive coordinator, and he’ll be happy to make his mark on the Gophers offense.
It may be hard for some Gopher fans to believe that the offense is going to look very different next season. After all, Fleck is still the head coach and his offensive philosophy has favored a dominant ground game that can control the clock. But he didn’t recruit Kaliakmanis because of how well he handed the ball to the running back, and he didn’t pluck Spencer and Crooms from the transfer portal to block the Gophers run.
Change is coming. I imagine it was an easy decision to give the ball to Mohamed Ibrahim more than 25 times a game because he was the most talented forward. With Ibrahim out the door, the balance of talent has already shifted and I expect the offense to follow.
