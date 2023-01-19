Break Point review: Netflix’s tennis documentary serves up drama, but fails die-hard fans as it appeals to casual viewers

Call it a gamble or an intelligent piece of foresight, but the decision to fully focus on the new generation of players rather than the old guard could prove to be Break Point’s biggest double-fail. From the people behind the hugely successful F1: Drive to Survive, NetflixThe new tennis documentary aims to do for the sport what that show did for Formula 1, caring not so much for old fans as for their marginally intrigued friends. Think of it as the desi diaspora introducing their white friends to RRR and then watch it erupt from there.

But that would be an ideal scenario for Break Point, a show that dumbs it down to the point of alienating its core audience. To give you an idea of ​​who it’s really aimed at, it routinely pauses to explain how the tennis scoring system works. Drive to Survive did it so elegantly to attract a whole new group of fans to F1. And it makes sense for executive producers James Gay-Rees and Paul Martin to avoid trying to fix what ain’t broke. While there’s a key ingredient to Drive to Survives’ success that’s missing from Break Point, it’s the near-effortless ability to build season-long stories that end with satisfying payoffs.

An important reason for this could be that Break Point will be released in two parts. The second five-episode set won’t arrive until June. This gives you the distinct sense that you’ve only seen the first act of a bigger story, but what’s more annoying, it leaves you wondering if there’s a bigger story at all. Could it be that even the rest of the show is just as episodic as the first batch?

In fairness, Break Point plays its best hand right out of the gate. Episode one is devoted almost entirely to Australian wildcard Nick Kyrgios. With the fiery character and prodigious talent of the great John McEnroe, but without even a fraction of his success, Kyrgios is by far the most entertaining player on the men’s circuit, a phenomenon only seen once in a generation whose career has been marred by unjudicial implosions and sense of apathy that would lead Akshay Kumar to sign six more projects as a sign of protest. At one point, veteran champion Andy Roddick, who appears as a talking head throughout the series alongside Maria Sharapova and Chris Evert, describes Kyrgios as a part-time tennis player.

And Kyrgios would probably agree. Forget to mention the abuse allegations that have dogged him for several months now, the show barely acknowledges his problematic behavior on court, preferring instead to portray him as some sort of misunderstood maverick. public to purchase. Glimpses of him were thus shown with his family and girlfriend, and his mother occasionally appears, making comments about his childhood and lamenting the moment he was consumed with fear. She never mentions the emotional turmoil his actions caused her.

Kyrgios is by far the most exciting character on the roster, which also includes Canadian prodigy Felix Auger-Aliassime and Norwegian escape Casper Ruud opposing personalities that serve as a foil to Kyrgios’ chaotic energy. Of course, a future episode will probably be devoted to the nasty rivalry that erupted between him and classy Greek champion Stefanos Tsitsipas at Wimbledon. But despite what a stinger promises at the end of episode five, it’s still not clear where Break Points priorities lie.

As a tennis show, it really doesn’t do justice to the tactical complexity of the sport. The on-field sequences are edited in a way that could appeal to the generation that grew up with (or at least got used to) TikTok in recent years, and not to anyone old enough to remember when Gustavo Kuerten world was. number one. Players on the show often talk about the loneliness of the sport and how essential mental strength is to become a champion, but this is almost always communicated directly, and not through tennis. Kyrgios talks briefly about the pressure being billed as the next big thing in the sport, and how it sent him into a tailspin for nearly a decade. Later on, Spanish player Paula Badosa, often described as the next Sharapova, opens up about her struggles with depression and anxiety. But Break Point doesn’t pay nearly as much attention to this as two other Netflix documentaries, one about Naomi Osaka and the other about Mardy Fish.

Because the show can’t assume that everyone watching is familiar with the sport, it can’t go into the details of how matches are won. Instead, we got basic information, like tennis matches that can cost a dime, and gameplay is regularly interrupted by shocking exposés that are passed off as live commentary, but were clearly recorded in a dubbing booth once the edit was locked.

Like it eponymous ZEE5 documentary series about the Leander Paes-Mahesh Bhupathi feud, Break Point would rather you connect with the characters than the sport itself. And to that end, it makes a feeble attempt to concoct a hero and villain story, portraying Rafael Nadal’s former coach Toni as a pompous blowhead, and more bafflingly, Rafa himself as a Terminator-esque adversary. Did he turn them down for interviews? Because by most accounts, the (arguable) GOAT is one of the nicest guys on tour. But pretty much every time he appears on screen, he’s accompanied by ominous music, like he’s Darth Vader or something.

Particularly hilarious is a scene from episode five where Rafa essentially beats Ruud in the French Open final before they’ve even lifted their rackets. Tennis, it is important to understand, is only partly a physical sport. And Rafa is known to have this effect on his opponents, many of whom are (understandably) intimidated by him as he initiates a ritual warm-up session in the tunnel just before being called onto the track. Before Rafa grinds them to a pulp during the match, Rafa mentally scraps them off. To be clear, this doesn’t make him a villain yet, but it sure would have been interesting to get this kind of insight into the show, especially if someone isn’t really interested in getting shots and athleticism.

Episode five is by far the most entertaining of the bunch. You get the sense that the show has finally hit its stride, as it initially relied so heavily on the same editing rhythms that made Drive to Survive so much fun. Auger-Aliassi’s awkwardness around Uncle Toni, for example, after the legendary coach has said he would oppose him, his new trainee, if he played against Rafa, makes for some great drama.

Rafa’s absence is notable, however, as is that of his contemporaries Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic combined, three of the greatest sporting champions of all time. It’s literally like making a Bollywood documentary and leaving Shah Rukh Khan out just because Kartik Aaryan’s future looks promising.

Breakpoint

Director —Martin Webb

Review – 3/5