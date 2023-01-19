Sports
Rowing Reveals Spring 2023 Schedule
The schedule consists of seven events over a three-month period, with two in March and four in April, before moving onto the Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) Championships in May.
Villanova’s first race takes the group to the Sunshine State to take on Jacksonville on March 11. It is the second consecutive year that the two teams will face each other. Two weeks after that opening tour of the season, the ‘Cats head to Quakertown, Pennsylvania on March 25 to take on Lehigh and Colgate at Lake Nockamixon.
April is a busy month for the Wildcats, starting with a few regattas on the Cooper River in Camden, NJ. The month begins with the annual Doc Hosea Invitational on April 1, followed by the two-day Knecht Cup on April 15 and 16. is the second consecutive year the ‘Cats will be in the field. At last year’s appearance, all three boats earned spots in their respective finals, with the Varsity Eight marking the weekend with a hard-fought fifth-place finish.
Villanova closes out the month with consecutive weeks of competition, starting with the George Mason Invitational on April 23. Last year’s trip to Sandy Run Regional Park in Fairfax, Virginia resulted in Villanova boats making all four Grand Finals, including a Varsity Eight victory. The group will continue en route to Lewisburg, Pennsylvania the following weekend to take on Bucknell. Villanova competed at Bucknell’s home court last year in a CAA game with Eastern Michigan and UConn, collecting five wins on the day, including a sweep by the Varsity Eight boat.
All leading up to the CAA Championships on May 12 at the Fish Creek Marina in Saratoga Springs, NY. Villanova finished fifth at last year’s championships on the Cooper River, earning 21 team points in the four races.
For all the latest news and updates throughout the season, head back to villanova.com and follow @NovaRowing on Twitter and Instagram.
