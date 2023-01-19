By denying the connection between sport and politics, Cricket Australia proved it





Basic human rights are not politics, Hockley said in response to criticism of the CA’s decision. It’s an absurd statement. Of course human rights are political, of course it is political to choose not to play in a country because of the policy, and of course it is political to consult your government on how to proceed. Hockley’s position is where you end up if you feel compelled to pretend that sport is immune to the social context in which games are played, but still want to take a stand on certain issues, in this case the very laudable desire to advance women’s rights. But the confusion is unnecessary. Cricket Australia should back itself up and recognize that it has helped to put the nail in the coffin of the ridiculous thesis that sport should be isolated from politics. Loading One of the most ardent proponents of this theory was former Prime Minister Scott Morrison, who criticized CA for removing references to Australia Day, pushing the same old tired line that the organization should focus more on cricket alone, less on politics. It apparently is not a rule he thought applied to himself, as he was part of a WhatsApp group consisting solely of himself, Australia’s national cricket coach and Test cricket captain. But around the world, in different sports codes, the imaginary walls between politics and sports are coming down. At the moment, during the Australian Open, Russian and Belarusian players are not allowed to play under their national flags due to the invasion of Ukraine, and fans of those countries were not allowed to wave their flags in the crowd on Tuesday.

Loading Regardless of what you think about the specific decisions, the restrictions on Russian players and fans, or boycotts of countries like Afghanistan, the fact that major sports organizations have fully embraced their reality as political players is a good thing. From now on, instead of having a fake debate about whether these institutions should take a stand on fundamental issues like war and human rights, we can debate what values ​​we want sport to embrace and how to articulate them. The Opinion Newsletter is a weekly roundup of opinions that challenge, defend and inform your own points of view. Register here.

