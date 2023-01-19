Pac-12 Announces 2023 League Football Schedules

BOULDER The Pac-12 Conference on Wednesday released its schedule for conference football games for the 2023 season, with the University of Colorado’s final slate of four league home games and six total at Folsom Field marking the stadium’s 100th season.

It will also be the first season for CU’s 28th full-time head football coach, Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders.

The non-conference schedule has been established since 2017; the Buffs under Coach Prime kick off at College Football Playoff participant TCU on Saturday, September 2. It will be CU’s 41st open season on the road, but only the fourth since 1995; Colorado opened that year with a win in Wisconsin. The Buffs previously opened two seasons in Texas (1940 in Texas, 1960 in Baylor).

Colorado will then host two old rivals back-to-back to open Folsom Field’s 100th season. Nebraska goes to town on Saturday, September 9; both schools left the Big 12 Conference prior to the 2011 season and played a home-and-home series in 2018-19, with the Buffaloes winning both, 33-28 in Lincoln and 34-31 in overtime in Boulder.

Colorado State will then make the trip 50 miles south to Boulder for a game on Saturday, September 16, the first between the state’s rivals since 2019. In 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the finals of an 11-game series which was introduced in 2009. The two schools will play in Fort Collins on September 14, 2024, and again in home-and-home games in 2029-30, 2033-34, and 2037-38.

The last time both Nebraska and CSU were on the Buffs’ home schedule was in 2005.

Attention then turns to the Pac-12 Conference schedule, the latter with Southern California and UCLA as members of the league before departing for the Big Ten.

The Buffs open Pac-12 league play on the road for the sixth time since joining the conference in 2011, heading to Eugene, Oregon, to face Oregon on September 23. This will be the Buffs’ second time opening league play with the Ducks and third against Oregon overall. CU won 41-38 in Oregon on September 23, 2016, opening the conference in what would eventually become a Pac-12 South Championship season and one of the biggest reversals in Pac-12 history, going 1-8 in 2015 to 8-1 in 2016.

CU will then host Southern California to wrap up at Folsom Field on September 30, in what will be the final game between the two as conference foes. Colorado is looking for its first-ever victory against the Trojans.

October kicks off with a trip to Tempe to take on Arizona State. Then, in a short week, the Buffs will take on Stanford on Friday, October 13, in the game that will be played as part of Family Weekend on CU’s campus. After a bye week, the Buffs head to Los Angeles to face UCLA for the final time on October 28.

November kicks off with CU’s annual Homecoming game against Oregon State on November 4, and the home finals coincide with both Seniors Day and Veterans Day, with Arizona visiting Boulder on November 11. With the home schedule complete, the Buffs have their second Friday game in Washington State on November 17, followed by the regular season finale in Utah on November 25, the Saturday after Thanksgiving.

The Pac-12 Championship game is scheduled for Friday, December 1 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

California and Washington are the two conference opponents that will not appear on CU’s schedule for the 2023 season.

“We are excited about the home schedule we have put together for both the start of the Coach Prime era and the 100th season at Folsom Field,” said CU Athletic Director Rick George. “With both Nebraska and Colorado State at home for the first time in 18 years, the final game against USC in the near future, and Family Weekend, Homecoming and Senior Day games, 2023 will be one of our most exciting home schedules for a long time.”

Season ticket renewals are underway and the February 2nd deadline is fast approaching.

Television game selections and start times for the first three weeks of the season will be announced in early June, with all remaining games from September 23 through the last week of the regular season 12 or occasionally six days in advance under contractual agreements with the Pac-12 and its television partners, ESPN, FOX and the Pac-12 Networks.