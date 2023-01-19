Sports
A decade after USTA sidelined her, Taylor Townsend is moving on
MELBOURNE, Australia Taylor Townsend is starting to make very good progress.
It’s happening more and more in tennis tournaments these days, including this year’s Australian Open, where Townsend destroyed Diane Parry, a promising French 20-year-old, in the first round by every means necessary. And she moved on from being body-shamed and benched by the United States Tennis Association ten years ago when she was just 16 years old.
Townsend, a 26-year-old mother of a toddler, lost 6-1, 2-6, 3-6 in the second round to Ekaterina Alexandrova of Russia, the number 19, on Thursday. But on Tuesday she gave Parry a thorough and brutal beating succeed in a 67-minute, 6-1, 6-1 loss. Her powerful serve reached a top speed of 116 miles per hour, and her lacey backhand painted the lines; Parry never figured out how to deal with Townsend’s whipping and was unable to achieve the precise volleys. It was her first major-draw victory in a Grand Slam tournament in three years, and the first since Townsend, ranked 135th in the world, became a mother in March 2021.
And she’s not done in Australia yet; her women’s doubles tournament starts later this week.
Taylor is a top-20 player who is not currently in the top 20, Townsends coach John Williams said shortly after knocking out Parry with her seventh ace. If you’re that kind of player, you should be doing top 20 things like she did today.
Townsend used to be the best of the best, at the junior level. But then she and her still-developing teenage body became an early flashpoint in the debate about what elite athletes should look like, and how much coaches should force their own definitions of fitness on young women.
In 2012, Townsend, a star of the USTA’s then four-year-old development program, was the No. 1 junior player in the world. In January, she was the girls’ singles champion at the Australian Open. In July 2012, she won the girls’ doubles title at Wimbledon with Canada’s Eugenie Bouchard.
But just weeks later, if This has been reported by The Wall Street JournalAfter a loss in the first round of qualifying at a minor professional event in Canada, USTA coaches decided that 16-year-old Townsend needed to work on her fitness. They asked her to withdraw from the girls’ national championships and sent her back to their training center in Boca Raton, Florida.
They turned her down in August when she asked for a wild card entry into the main draw of the US Open, a spot she could have earned had she won the girls’ national title. They refused to cover her expenses to participate in the US Open girls tournament. She paid her own way, reaching the quarterfinals of the singles event and winning the doubles event.
Flash forward a decade to last September. Townsend takes center court at Arthur Ashe Stadium at the US Open to accept second place in the women’s doubles tournament with her partner, compatriot Caty McNally.
The master of ceremonies for the presentation of the trophy is Patrick McEnroe. Ten years ago, he was the general manager of the USTA’s player development program, the man who sent Townsend back to Boca Raton.
The Australian Open 2023
This year’s first Grand Slam tennis tournament will run from January 16 to 29 in Melbourne.
I’ve done the work, I’ve earned my way to be here, and I think everyone sees that, Townsend said that day, wearing a bodysuit with no sponsor name in sight that has become her signature favorite outfit. And I keep bowing my head and grinding, and this will motivate me to go even harder. So watch out for 2023.
Townsend said on Tuesday that until it was pointed out to her, she was unaware of the awkwardness of the moment, her steely gaze on stage and the apparent chill between her and McEnroe. What she said at that trophy presentation was about making one thing clear to herself and everyone who listened.
I’m coming, she said, sitting on a couch in a lounge above a steamy Melbourne Park after her first-round win. Everything I work for, all the goals and everything I do is slowly aligning, and I don’t know when it will happen, but I’m coming, and you know you have to be ready and on guard, because I know inside myself what I can do and I know you don’t know the timing. I believe things will happen.
Texting from Connecticut, where he works as part of ESPN’s television coverage of the Australian Open, McEnroe said all he’d ever wanted for Townsend was success at the highest level. Asked if his view of the fitness issue had changed, McEnroe said:
I couldn’t be happier to see Taylor back on track and continue to do well. I have always, and always will, wish her nothing but the best on and off the field. That, he said, has always been his take on the matter.
Every tennis trip is unique. The sport can seem like an assembly line of prodigies surviving the gauntlet of development programs and academies, followed by years of paying dues and learning ropes in the backcountry, and finally the promised land of the pro tours and the Grand Slam tournaments. Each has its own twists and turns, setbacks and injuries.
However, Townsends is as different as they come. A childhood in Chicago; the pinnacle of youth tennis and the birth of her professional career as a Florida teen, despite the body shaming; then spent several years struggling to figure out what kind of player she was during the early part of her career; a mother of 24; a stint as a television analyst during her maternity leave; a rise to the top of doubles; and now a slow and steady re-emergence as a singles player. Her goal, she said, is to be better than she was before she left the sport to have her baby.
She comes closer. Last year, Townsend won two tournaments at the International Tennis Federation level, the third level of sport. She also made the round of 16 at the Silicon Valley Classic.
Williams said Townsend has gained clarity over the past year about who she is on the pitch. She is a big serve all-court player with a powerful forehand that can be especially dangerous as it comes out of her left hand and punishes right-handed backhands when she fires it across the court.
The quality of her ball was difficult to control, Parry said Tuesday.
As a top doubles player, she and American Asia Muhammad are seeded 12th in Melbourne. Townsend can also come forward if he has to. In every match, she wants to be the one to dictate the game.
She took a break from that, said Williams, who first worked with Townsend in 2009.
Townsend represented the United States at the Billie Jean King Cup last year and enjoyed the USTA’s full embrace. The organization has offered her and Williams all the resources it can to assist her in her continued evolution.
Kathy Rinaldi, the USTA women’s tennis coach, calls or texts Townsend after each of her games. She has noticed that Ola Malmqvist, the organization’s director of coaching, is watching her play. Townsend said she has no hard feelings. She wanted to take control of her story the same way she tries to take control of matches, to make it mean what she wanted it to mean, and she did.
We saw people succeed who look completely different than usual, from all industries, from athletics, sports, entertainment, acting, everything, she said. The fact that I could be a part of that and live it and just be an example to people, that’s the most important thing to me.
