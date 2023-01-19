A decade after USTA sidelined her, Taylor Townsend is moving on

MELBOURNE, Australia Taylor Townsend is starting to make very good progress.

It’s happening more and more in tennis tournaments these days, including this year’s Australian Open, where Townsend destroyed Diane Parry, a promising French 20-year-old, in the first round by every means necessary. And she moved on from being body-shamed and benched by the United States Tennis Association ten years ago when she was just 16 years old.

Townsend, a 26-year-old mother of a toddler, lost 6-1, 2-6, 3-6 in the second round to Ekaterina Alexandrova of Russia, the number 19, on Thursday. But on Tuesday she gave Parry a thorough and brutal beating succeed in a 67-minute, 6-1, 6-1 loss. Her powerful serve reached a top speed of 116 miles per hour, and her lacey backhand painted the lines; Parry never figured out how to deal with Townsend’s whipping and was unable to achieve the precise volleys. It was her first major-draw victory in a Grand Slam tournament in three years, and the first since Townsend, ranked 135th in the world, became a mother in March 2021.

And she’s not done in Australia yet; her women’s doubles tournament starts later this week.

Taylor is a top-20 player who is not currently in the top 20, Townsends coach John Williams said shortly after knocking out Parry with her seventh ace. If you’re that kind of player, you should be doing top 20 things like she did today.

Townsend used to be the best of the best, at the junior level. But then she and her still-developing teenage body became an early flashpoint in the debate about what elite athletes should look like, and how much coaches should force their own definitions of fitness on young women.