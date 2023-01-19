Eagles travel to Louisville to confront Cardinals





CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. – The Boston College women’s basketball team travels to Louisville on Thursday for a showdown at 7 p.m. against Louisville. Follow the eagles:Twitter|Facebook|Instagram About the eagles

Last timeout A second-half rise by Virginia doomed BC in a 66-50 loss on Sunday. Dontavia Wagoner led the team with 16 points while Mary does not listen chipped with 10 points. Taina Mairs two assists pushed her past Kerry Curran for the single-season freshman. She is on 140 assists and counting. A win would – Give BC a 14-7 record and a score of 4-4 in ACC play.

– Snap Boston College’s two-game slip.

– Give the Eagles their first win since 1985. By the numbers 15 – BC is 10-1 when it has 15 or more assists.

15.4 – The Eagles rank 14th in the nation in offensive rebounds per game.

29.4 – Wagoner (10.9ppg), Jojo Lacey (9.5ppg) and Andrea Dale (9.0 ppg) improved their scoring by a total of 29.4 points per game from last season, which topped the league.

65 – Boston College is 50-4 under head coach Joanna Bernabei-McNamee when it holds opponents to 65 points or less.

140 – Taina Maier is now the single-season freshman record holder for assists. What to watch out for – See if BC can come back to its away scores after averaging 57.5 points over the last two matches. The Cardinals are 5-6 when their defensive rating is above 90.

– See if the Eagles can use their rematch opportunities. BC has 35 offensive rebounds over the last two games and only 27 rebound points.

– See if the Eagles can keep the Cardinals off the line as UofL averages 18.8 free throws per game in his wins (12.8 in losses).

– In the last 11 matches, Dontavia Wagoner averages 15.8 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.9 steals and shoots 44.7 percent from the field. See if the junior can continue her solid game.

– See if the Eagles can move the ball for easy chances. They are 10-1 if they have 15 or more assists. exploring Louisville – The Cardinals are 14-6 overall and 5-2 in ACC play after knocking out Florida State in an 82-75 road victory.

– Morgan Jones (25 points) and Hailey Van Lith (20 points) combined to score the team’s 45 points. Van Lith also recorded eight rebounds, eight assists and five steals.

– Van Lith scores an average of 20.8 points per game, with 44 percent shooting from the field.

– Olivia Cochran leads the team with an average of 6.9 rebounds per game and 9.3 points.

– Louisville is second in the ACC and 17th in the nation, shooting 47 percent from the field.

– The Cardinals are 33rd in the nation in points per possession with 104.8 points. Series history BC is 1-12 against the Cardinals after last season’s setback in Conte Forum. The Eagles’ only win was in 1985. What’s next The Eagles return to action against Clemson in Conte Forum on Sunday at 2 p.m.

