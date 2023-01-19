Sports
How involved will Bears president Kevin Warren be in football operations? – Chicago Bears blog
LAKE FOREST, Ill. Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles has a new boss after the team named Kevin Warren as president and CEO, the first to be hired from outside the organization in its 103-year history.
Poles will no longer report to chairman George McCaskey, who oversaw the GM in his first season in 2022. Warren’s leadership strengths gave the Bears confidence to return to their original structure in which the general manager reports to the team president. That happened prior to last season under outgoing president and CEO Ted Phillips. Phillips is retiring.
Despite the change in the organizational structure, the Poles will still have the final say in football matters.
“Ryan Poles continues to be in charge of our football operation and has full authority to do what he believes is best for the Bears,” McCaskey said Tuesday when the team announced the hiring of Warren.
This construction is not uncommon, but it was out of place on Warren’s last NFL stoppage with the Minnesota Vikings. Warren, who served as the Vikings’ chief operating officer from 2015-19, was in charge of operations, while former Minnesota general manager Rick Spielman was in charge of football operations. Warren and Spielman reported separately to Vikings owner Mark Wilf.
“…There were certain items, just from a (football) operational standpoint, that I didn’t get involved with (in Minnesota). This is going to be my job here,” said Warren. “Because I want us to grow to the point where there is no football and business side anymore. It’s an organization.
“If you’re an owner, don’t you wake up in the morning and say how’s my business side of the Chicago Bears and how’s the football side? You say, how is my franchise? I think it’s important that someone like me can work on both sides of the aisle. That gives just a little more synergy.”
Warren began his career in the NFL in football operations for the St. Louis Rams and was part of the team that won Super Bowl XXXIV during the 1999 season. What he learned from former Rams coach Dick Vermeil about an organization’s common goal to winning championships is based on facts over emotions.
He will use that approach throughout his involvement in football matters, relying on cooperation with Poland and falling back on the advice he received from Vermeil when they disagree.
“I’m very confident because where we both come from,” said Warren. Scale.
“When people say cooperation, they think someone is folding. But it’s not, it’s like we’re going to get the facts and figure out what works best. position, you will find that things become quite clear.
Warren will not begin his Bears presidency until April, after the rush of NFL free agency and ahead of the April 27-29 draft. Chicago currently has the No. 1 pick.
Poles said he is “one hundred percent” behind the idea of Warren challenging him in football decisions. The idea of collaboration is something that the general manager said was already part of his structure when meeting with McCaskey and Phillips, and it’s something that he’s ready to start with Warren.
“There’s a lot of knowledge out there that will help us,” Poles said. “Everyone has blind spots, and if you have someone from a different background who has been through a few different organizations, they can give you some information if there might be a blind spot that you haven’t seen.
“So he’s been through some of those tough decisions, and just turning them down will help both of us.”
