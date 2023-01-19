Wednesday Australian Open Best Betting and Analysis: Expert Tennis Predictions





Tuesday proved to be a wild day at the Australian Open and Wednesday promises to be another action-packed day. Rafael Nadal lost to Mackenzie McDonald and struggled with a hip injury as the third set began, while Coco Gauff defeated former US Open champion Emma Raducanu later in the evening. Read on for expert tennis predictions before more second round matches get underway. Matches are listed in chronological order. Match times are subject to change and many will be played after the expected start time. Read here for tips on watching the Australian Open. Wednesday Australian Open Best Bets Aryna Sabalenka vs. Shelby Rogers 7 p.m. ET Aryna Sabalenka was in dominant form at the start of the year and David Gertler doesn’t believe Shelby Rogers will change that. Read on to see how he supports the Belarusian to kick off the action. Ekaterina Alexandrova vs Taylor Townsend 7 p.m. ET Taylor Townsend ripped through Diane Parry in her opening round match, but she has a tougher test in the form of Russia’s Ekaterina Alexandrova. Jon Reid looks at the spread and explains why Alexandrova should thrive. Veronica Kudermetova vs. Katie Volynets 7 p.m. ET Elsewhere at Melbourne Park, Veronika Kudermetova battles Katie Volynets for a spot in the third round. Again, Gertler explains why the favorite should have absolutely no problem. Casper Ruud vs Jenson Brooksby 8:30 p.m. ET Casper Ruud reached the final at the US Open and French Open last year, but should he leave prematurely in a match against American Jenson Brooksby? Kenny Ducey discusses why the feisty American could get Ruud into trouble. JJ Wolf v Diego Schwartzman 9 p.m. ET It was not a pleasant period for Diego Schwartzman, who is now an underdog against JJ Wolf. Struggling with a leg problem and a lack of form, Ducey throws himself into this place for the favourite. Ben Shelton vs Nicolas Jarry 9 p.m. ET In a match that offers both players a great chance to advance to the third round, Ben Shelton takes on Nicolas Jarry. There won’t be too many long runs in this game, but Reid likes to pick sides on the moneyline. Taylor Fritz to Alexei Popyrin 11 p.m. ET The highest ranked American will face an Aussie in the second round. Luke Holmberg worries that the vivacious underdog might find a little magic at home. Novak Djokovic vs Enzo Couacaud 3 a.m. ET Completing the Wednesday action is the best player in the past decade down under. Novak Djokovic should have no issues with Enzo Couacaud, and Holmberg is backing him up to dominate.

