No. 12 Cal starts at home with two games







Robert Edwards/KLC Photos Hannah Viller Moeller brings a 9-2 singles record in the first week of doubles for the Bears.

BERKELEY The 12th-ranked California women’s tennis team will make its home debut in 2023, kicking off the season this weekend with two games as the Golden Bears host UC Santa Barbara and 10th-ranked Pepperdine in non-conference action at the Hellman Tennis complex. Cal faces the Gauchos on Saturday at noon then fights the Waves on Sunday at noon Admission is free for regular season tennis at Hellman. Live streams and scores for the six Hellman courses are available by clicking here. Fans can also follow Cal match updates on Twitter at @CalWomensTennis. Cal Winter Invitational rained The Cal Winter Invitational scheduled for January 13-15 and intended to mark the Bears’ home debut in 2023 rained out. Bears begin 2023 in Hawaii Cal opened the New Year from January 5-7 at the Weinman Foundation Invitational at the University of Hawaii in Honolulu. Highlights of the three-day event included the freshman’s debut Berta Passola Folch and the return of senior Haley Giavara , who recorded her first singles and doubles wins of the season after missing the first half of the year. Also Passola Folch, Jessica Alsola and Makena Thiel each posted a 2–1 record in singles at the event. Poll position Cal is ranked #12 in the January 18 ITA poll. The Bears finished the 2021-2022 season in 11th place. In the latest 2022 ITA individual polls, Jessica Alsola (9-2 record) ranked 16th in singles, Hannah Villers Moeller (9-2) in 93rd place, the duo of Alsola and Katja Wiersholm (13-4) was ranked No. 15 in doubles and Alsola and senior combination Valentina Ivanov (3-1) finished 51st. Explore the bears Haley Giavara ended fall 2022 in France, where the Cal senior and Team USA won the Master’U BNP Paribas Championship, with Cal head coach Amanda Augustus back on the American staff

ended fall 2022 in France, where the Cal senior and Team USA won the Master’U BNP Paribas Championship, with Cal head coach back on the American staff sophomore Jessica Alsola and Katja Wiersholm were outstanding in the fall, as the duo won the ITA Northwest Regional Championships and reached the consolation doubles final at the ITA National Fall Championships

and were outstanding in the fall, as the duo won the ITA Northwest Regional Championships and reached the consolation doubles final at the ITA National Fall Championships Alsola, Wiersholm and Junior Hannah Villers Moeller reached the singles quarterfinals at ITA regionals

reached the singles quarterfinals at ITA regionals Also last fall, Alsola won the consolation singles title at the ITA All-American Championships

Former two-time NCAA doubles champion Amanda Augustus the 2021 Pac-12 Coach of the Year and five-time ITA Northwest Region Coach of the Year (including in 2021-22) is in her 16th year as head coach at her alma mater

the 2021 Pac-12 Coach of the Year and five-time ITA Northwest Region Coach of the Year (including in 2021-22) is in her 16th year as head coach at her alma mater Co-head coach Zak Warren the 2022 ITA Northwest Region Assistant Coach of the Year, who has won a total of four regional awards, is in his ninth year with the staff Exploring the Gauchos UCSB plays Friday at 1 PM at UC Davis in the two-game opener

Amelia Honer is ranked 49th in singles

The 2022 Big West champion Gauchos finished last season with a 21-7 record after falling in the second round of the NCAA Championship

Also in 2021-22, Shakhnoza Khatamova, now a senior, played in the NCAA Singles Championship, falling in the first round

Simon Thibodeau is in his 11th season as UCSB head coach Explore the waves Sunday’s game is the opener for the Waves

In Pepperdine’s most recent competition, Lisa Zaar won the top flight singles title in UNLV’s Freeman Memorial Championship on January 15.

Zaar won the singles title at the ITA Southwest Regional Championships in the fall

In singles, Janice Tjen ranks 12th and Savannah Broadus ranks 21st

The doubles duo of Tjen and Broadus that reached the semifinals of the 2022 NCAA Doubles Championship is ranked fourth

Last season, Pepperdine finished 23-7 as it reached the quarterfinals of the NCAA Championship

Per Nilsson is in his ninth year as Pepperdine’s head coach The next time From January 27-28, Cal will host one of 15 ITA Kickoff Weekends across the country, with the winner of each of the four-team events advancing to the ITA National Indoor Team Championship at the University of Washington. The Bears welcome Georgia Tech, San Diego and Princeton to Berkeley, with Cal playing Princeton and Georgia Tech facing USD on January 28. After a consolation match on January 28, the two winners will battle for the right to advance to Seattle. Stay informed Follow them on Twitter for more bear coverage (@CalWomensTennis), Instagram (@CalWomensTennis) and Facebook (@CalWomensTennis).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://calbears.com/news/2023/1/18/womens-tennis-no-12-cal-starts-dual-match-season-at-home.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos