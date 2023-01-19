All-time great Hashim Amla ends long cricketing career





Hashim Amla of South Africa after a match vs. Sri Lanka. Hashim Amla ended his 22-year playing career on Wednesday, leaving his legacy as one of South Africa’s all-time cricketing greats. | Photo credit: Reuters

Hashim Amlas 311 not out in first Test against England in 2012 is South Africa’s only triple century in Test cricket Hashim Amla ended his 22-year playing career on Wednesday, leaving his legacy as one of South Africa’s all-time cricketing greats. England County Surrey announced they had been informed by 39-year-old Amla that he would not be returning as a player this year after helping the side win the 2022 England County Championship. Surrey’s Cricket Director Alec Stewart praised Amla for his “phenomenal career”. “He will rightly be regarded as a great player. Hashim is a fantastic cricketer and a great person… Everyone at Surrey wishes him well for the future,” said Stewart. Amla was a key member of one of South Africa’s most powerful teams as they won the Mace of the Test Championship in England in 2012. Batting in a line-up that included captain Graeme Smith, Jacques Kallis and AB de Villiers, Amla achieved a South African record 311 not out in the first Test at The Oval in London. It remains South Africa’s only triple century in Tests. It was one of Amla’s 28 centuries in a Test career of 124 matches in which he scored 9,282 runs at an average of 46.64. He had an even better average in one-day internationals, hitting 27 centuries in 181 games and scoring 8,113 runs at 49.46. Stylish Amla spent much of his Test career batting at number three, but opened the batting in one-day matches and set records for reaching any milestone of a thousand runs between 2,000 and 7,000 in the fewest innings. He made his first-class debut for a Kwa-Zulu-Natal team, against the touring England team, as a 16-year-old in December 1999 and made his test debut five years later against India in Kolkata. He struggled early in his testing career and was criticized for a conspicuously angled backlift. He made what he described as minor tweaks to his technique and became one of the most stylish players in cricket in the world with his fluid cover driving and wrist-like leg swings. Amla captained South Africa in 14 Tests but never seemed quite comfortable in the role and resigned midway through a series against England in 2015/16 after scoring a double century in a high-scoring draw in Newlands in Cape Town. He retired from international cricket after the 2019 Cricket World Cup and did not play in South African domestic cricket after the 2018/19 season. But he continued to be a prolific runs scorer for Surrey, scoring 1,712 runs at an average of 48.91 in his final two seasons. Amla is currently a batting consultant with the MI Cape Town franchise in the SA20 competition.

