Football program announced for 2023









Don Liebig, UCLA Photography (Photo: Don Liebig) American football

January 18, 2023

SAN FRANCISCO The 2023 UCLA football season kicks off Sept. 2 with the first of six home games at Rose Bowl Stadium, the Pac-12 Conference announced Wednesday. The Bruins open up against runner-up Coastal Carolina in the Sun Belt Conference, marking the program’s first-ever meeting. The Chanticleers reached No. 23 in the AP Top 25 and AFCA Coaches Poll during the 2022 campaign. UCLA will make its first trip to Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego State on September 9. The Bruins last faced the Aztecs on the road in 2005, when they pulled off a 44-21 victory. Week 3 opponent North Carolina Central, who won 10-2 to capture the 2022 HBCU national championship, will make their first appearance at the Rose Bowl on September 16. UCLA opens Pac-12 on September 23 at defending champion Utah. This represents the programs’ earliest matchup since Utah joined Pac-12. After their only farewell of the season, the Bruins will welcome Washington State back to Pasadena, California, for the first time since 2015, on October 7. Another first since 2015 will take place on October 14, when UCLA takes on Oregon State in Corvallis, Oregon. The Beavers are coming off their first 10-win season since 2006. The Bruins will be looking for their third straight win against Stanford when they travel north on October 21. UCLA will also try for a third straight win against Colorado when new head coach Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders takes the Buffaloes to the Rose Bowl. 28. Back-to-back dates with the desert schools follow as the Bruins play in Arizona on November 4 before facing Arizona State and new head coach Kenny Dillingham at the Rose Bowl on November 11. The 93rd meeting of crosstown rivals UCLA and USC will take place at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on November 18. The Bruins secured a 62-33 victory when they last toured the city, in 2021. The regular season finale against California on November 25 also rounds out the home roster, with UCLA looking to win the series for a third straight. The Pac-12 Football Championship Game will be played on Friday, December 1 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. All UCLA regular season games are played on Saturdays. For information about tickets, click HERE. A $99 season ticket deposit can be made today. UCLA FOOTBALL SCHEDULE 2023

September 2 COAST CAROLINA September 9 in the state of San Diego

September 16 NORTH CAROLINA CENTRAL September 23 in Utah

October 7 STATE OF WASHINGTON October 14 in the state of Oregon

October 21 at Stanford

October 28 – COLORADO Nov. 4 in Arizona

November 11 STATE OF ARIZONA Nov. 18 at USC

November 25 CALIFORNIA Friday, December 1 Pac-12 Football Championship (at Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas)

