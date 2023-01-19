Sports
Channel Nine was berated by tennis fans for not leading Novak Djokovic’s first match
Channel Nine blasted by tennis fans for not playing Novak Djokovic’s first match at Australian Open as ratings FLOP for broadcaster amid weather chaos
- Channel 9 has been criticized for not showing Novak Djokovic’s first match
- The 35-year-old made a winning comeback at the Australian Open on Tuesday
- However, the broadcaster opted to show the Aussies in action in Melbourne
- Viewing figures fell by 28 percent in the first two days of the championship
Channel 9 has been criticized for their decision not to broadcast Novak Djokovic’s winning return at the Australian Open amid a drop in ratings across the country.
The broadcaster recorded a 28 percent year-over-year drop in ratings for Day 2, attributing the chaotic weather to lack of interest in the first grand slam of the year.
Play was halted early on Tuesday due to extreme heat before a ‘mini hurricane’ in the evening caused matches to be suspended, including Thanasi Kokkinakis and Fabio Fognini’s first-round encounter.
Channel 9 was criticized by fans for not broadcasting Novak Djokovic’s first round match
However, Channel 9’s decision not to show Djokovic’s first round match has also been called into question, with many tennis fans calling out the broadcaster for choosing to show homegrown talent in Kokkinakis and Alex de Minaur.
“Why is Channel 9 NOT showing Djokovic in favor of 2 Aus players? I hate provincial programming,” said one fan.
“Why can’t we see the Djokovic match, you guys are a disgrace,” said another.
A third added: ‘Too bad we can’t watch it in Australia as @channel9 isn’t broadcasting the Djokovic match for free. Damn disgraceful!’
Meanwhile, a fan humorously posted a clip from the Rod Laver Arena showing the huge ovation Djokovic received as he walked onto the field, captioning it, “I’m sharing this here because it’s not televised and you will else not see’.
Nine eventually showed Djokovic victory after Kokkinakis’ match for the night was rained out.
A silver lining for the broadcaster is that Day 2 drew a larger audience than The Chase and Home & Away, which Day 1 failed to do.
|
