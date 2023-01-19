Need to move a top winger from one of the NHL’s highest-scoring teams?

Especially for Yahoo Sports

We’ve got a little bit of everything in this week’s fantasy hockey trade analyzer, from players to trade away on teams with scary second-half schedules to players to trade for due to a possible switch to a better team.

While trading for a player who is believed to be on their way in fantasy is a risky business for the hundreds of trading rumors out there, not many ever seem to come to fruition, the potential rewards can be quite significant. But even if the trade falls through, hopefully you’ve traded for a player who has already been productive during the season.

TRADE FOR

Dylan Larkin, C, Red Wings (82% Roster)

Larkin is on a four-game streak and has been the Wings’ best player this season. Should he avoid injury for the rest of the season, he’ll be well on his way to reaching career highs, in part because he has so many good wingers to play with. Tyler BertuzziLarkin’s return should provide a small boost, but several injuries have robbed Bertuzzi of his effectiveness this season, pushing him to the third line. That could have been an unfortunate development for Larkin’s fantasy value, but Robby Fabbri has moved into the top line quite seamlessly, scoring three goals in six games on his return. Even if Fabbri’s production drops, Larkin will usually have it Luke Raymond on the other wing, and if Raymond doesn’t score, there’s always a promising rookie Jonathan Berggren Gets in.

The thing is, even if it seems unlikely that Steve Yzerman will make moves to bolster Detroit’s playoff hopes as it is seven points clear of the wild card spot, Larkin still has plenty of quality options around him. Larkin should get a slight increase in fantasy value from the Wings getting healthy.

Matty Beniers, C, Kraken (58% roster)

There should be some doubts about the effectiveness of the Kraken. They still don’t defend very well, and their goalkeeping is good for stretches, but also very bad for stretches, making them hard to trust. Likewise, their score tends to come and go; don’t forget that they scored twice or less seven times in 12 games in December, despite their recent goalscoring storm.

That said, Beniers has consistently been their No. 1 center since the start of the season, and he’s on his way to a 30-30 season with the Calder Trophy in his sights. His immediate fantasy value will be dampened as the center is a deep position, but in the long run he will become a fantastic goalkeeping option. He’ll be top lane and PP1 for years to come, and he’s already taking his fair share of faceoffs despite being Yanni Gourde and Alexander Wennberg in the team, which is a good sign.

Many young centers start on the wing to start their careers and stay there, but that certainly won’t be the case for Beniers. For fantasy managers in goalkeeping leagues where the championship is out of reach, Beniers is a very valuable target.

Timo Meier, LW/RW, Sharks (99% Rostered)

The latest trade rumor has linked Meier and the Rangers, and it was going to be a very interesting game. For starters, Meier is currently coming in with a cap hit of $6 million, but his eligible offer will be $10 million based on his actual salary this season. That means the Rangers will have to move their paycheck with just $1.2 million in projected cap space, according to capfriendly.com, but of course we’re assuming that Mika Zibanejad and Artemi Panarin don’t go the other way.

Timo Meier’s fantasy value gets a big boost when he is traded to a contender in real life. (Photo by Derek Cain/Getty Images)

If the Rangers somehow bring Meier in, he’ll get an instant fantasy boost because he’s playing on a much better team with leading playmakers. Meier is already a fantasy stallion as one of the best high-volume shooters in the league, able to easily surpass 300 shots per season, but a step alongside Panarin could help him become more efficient as his career shooting percentage ( 10.3%) has never been unusual. high and basically suggests that Meier is a great but very average and inefficient shooter.

The Rangers have also been associated with Patrick Kane, and it just goes to show that the Rangers are aggressively looking at their options. Should Kane choose to stay in Chicago for the rest of the season, which is entirely possible, Meier will be their next target.

Filip Gustavsson, G, Wild (49% roster)

Gustavsson has been outstanding lately and with another victory on Tuesday against the Caps, he has now won 10 of his last 12 games after starting the season 1-4-1. His game was so good during Marc Andre Fleury‘s absence that the Wilden continued to start Gustavsson even after Fleury’s return. Keep in mind that Fleury turned 38 in November, and the Wild will have to be mindful of his playing time if he becomes their starter in the playoffs, not to mention that Fleury’s play was also lackluster at times.

It will be a 1A-1B situation at the moment with Fleury and Gustavsson alternating starts since the calendar flipped to 2023 and given their recent success, the rotation is unlikely to change. The Wild is a well-coached group with a superstar in it Kirill Kaprizov and a cast of very good role players, and if fantasy managers needed some goalkeeping help, Gustavsson could put in a lot of work in the second half. He may still be available in some superficial leagues; otherwise you will get it through trade.

TRADE AWAY

Jeff Skinner, LW, Sabers (81% roster)

He is one of the most streak players in the league either scoring in bunches or not at all. After a spell where Skinner scored 12 goals in 12 games, he has scored one goal in his last 10. Playing on par with Tag Thompson helps make it easier for Skinner to collect a point here and there, and Skinner is still on track for a career season, but keep in mind that powerrankingsguru.com and tankathon.com both ranked the Sabers in the top six for the toughest schedule in the remainder of the season.

They each have two games against the Bruins, Canes, Devils, Lightning and Leafs, and of those teams, Skinner has only scored against the Lightning. Skinner could trade easily as he averages more than a point per game on a high-scoring team, but based on the Sabers’ schedule and his inconsistency, it could be a good time to sell high.

Patrik Laine, LW/RW, Blue Jackets (79% selected)

In a similar vein, the Blue Jackets also face a tough second half, ranked eighth by powerrankingsguru.com and twelfth by tankathon.com for schedule strength remaining. The vaunted collaboration between Laine and Johnny Gaudreau has yet to be fully realized that they’ve only scored one power play goal and part of that is also because the Jackets still don’t have a stable No. 1 center. Boone Jenner has returned to the line-up, but he’s not the type of playmaker they need.

With 12 goals in 28 games and 38 games to go, Laine is on track to finish with just 28 goals and, based on his shoot-first mentality and the quality of the rest of the Jackets squad, there is certainly no avalanche of assists coming. .

High-volume shooting isn’t such a big bounty with scoring and shooting all over the league anymore, and it diminishes Laine’s ability to stand out in fantasy. Still, Laine has some name recognition and could be traded for a more consistent player on a better team who will end up with similar (or better) numbers, like Boston’s. Taylor Hall.