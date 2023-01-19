EFL ACTION WEEK | BURTON ALBION PLAYERS VISIT EXTRA TIME HUB – News





BURTON Albion men’s first team stars Deji Oshilaja, Terry Taylor and Tom Hamer attended an Extra Time Hub session as part of EFL’s Week of Action. #EFLWeekofAction showcases the incredible impact all 72 EFL clubs are making in supporting their respective communities. Data from 2019-2022 shows that Club Community Organizations (CCOs) generated more than £865 million in social value for towns and cities across the country. Hub Extra Time is a social session for people over 50 aimed at combating social isolation. At various locations in East Staffordshire, Burton Albion Community Trust organizes the sessions with quizzes, table tennis, games and of course bingo. The boys joined it from the start and immediately volunteered as callers for the all-important bingo. They rounded off the session with table tennis and a music quiz. Brewers first team star Deji Oshilaja spoke about the importance of the session and community to the club. “I’ve always said Burton Albion is a family club. The session is very good for the elderly and those who have struggled in recent years. It’s great to get opportunities like Extra Time Hub and to keep warm in these difficult times . He also stressed the importance of EFL’s week of action. “I think Week Of Action is extremely important. No football clubs without communities. “It’s a good chance for clubs to repay their communities and it’s a good chance for the communities to feel special because of their football clubs.” “Sometimes you get lost in the money of football, but it’s little things like this that make a big difference.” Amy Lewis, Health and Wellness team leader who also runs BACT’s Extra Time Hubs, said: “It’s been great and all the participants have loved having the guys here today. It saved me a job because they did the bingo by calling for me! “Week Of Action is very important because all the work we do at BACT is for our communities.” For more information about Extra Time Hubs, visit https://burtonalbioncommunitytrust.co.uk/programmes/health-wellbeing/extra-time-hub/

