Swimming and diving returns to the pool Hosting Villanova





PISCATAWAY, NJ The Rutgers women’s swim and dive team is back in the pool to host Villanova at the Rutgers Aquatics Center on Saturday, January 21 at 1 p.m. Saturday’s encounter is the first of two home games for RU in January as they head to the Big Ten Championships in mid-February at the University of Michigan. Rutgers women’s swimming and diving earned 10 wins, 15 top 10 times/scores and set two school records for a second-place finish at the Hawkeye Invitational against Iowa, Nebraska and Illinois. The Scarlet Knights accumulated seven NCAA B cut times as the diving corps came away with 10 NCAA Zone marks.

The 200 medley relay team of Alice Scarabelli , Rachel Kimmel , Sofia (Lobova) Maksimova and Sofia Chichaikina reset the Rutgers record in the event for the second time this season with a time of 1:38.95, 0.37 seconds off their previous record.

, , and reset the Rutgers record in the event for the second time this season with a time of 1:38.95, 0.37 seconds off their previous record. Kimmel added another Rutgers record with a 1:00.65 plunge in the 200 IM.

Other invite wins included julia victorious at 1M (312.55), Sofia Chichiakina in the 200 free (1:47.37), Madison Murtagh in the 500 free (4:44.72), Alice Scarabelli in the 100 back (53.31) and the 400 medley relay (3:37.87). The Scarlet Knights were sharp in their final double encounter of the 2021-22 season with the Wildcats pulling off a 133-108 victory.

Alice ScarabelliandSofia Chichaikinaboth helped the relay team from the 400 individual medley to the top time (3:49.58) by a margin of seven seconds, while Scarabelli won the 200 free (1:51.03) and Chichaikina triumphed in the 200 freestyle (2:01.04). ). Alice Scarabellisfirst place time of 53.04 in the 100 back in a first place finish at the Hawkeye Invitational in early December is currently fifth in the Big Ten.

The 200 medley relay team of Alice Scarabelli , Rachel Kimmel , Sofia (Lobova) Maksimova and Sofia Chichaikina currently holds the eighth fastest time in the league with a school record of 1:38.95 at the Hawkeye Invitational, while the same Scarlet Knights’ 400 medley relay team also holds the eighth fastest time in the conference with a time of 3:37.87 from the Hawkeye Invitational.

, , and currently holds the eighth fastest time in the league with a school record of 1:38.95 at the Hawkeye Invitational, while the same Scarlet Knights’ 400 medley relay team also holds the eighth fastest time in the conference with a time of 3:37.87 from the Hawkeye Invitational. Julia Vittorioso runner-up score of 272.85 on the platform at the Hawkeye Invitational places her fifth among her Big Ten peers. Graduated student Rachel Kimmel was named Big Ten Swimmer of the Week on November 16, becoming the second Scarlet Knight to win a Big Ten Weekly award in 2022-23 and the fifth to be named Big Ten Swimmer of the Week since joining the 2014-2015 competition came. The Fort Loundon, Pennsylvania native helped set a new school record, collected two NCAA B cuts and climbed the all-time all-time list last week in Rutgers’ annual meeting with rival Princeton. Kimmel swam chest for the 200 medley relay team that set a new Rutgers record with a time of 1:39.32, beating the previous record of 1:39.38 set by the Big Ten Championship podium team from last season. Individually, Kimmel recorded a time of 1:01.60 in the 100 breast to move up one spot on the all-time list to fifth and clocked in at 2:13.62 in the 200 breast, moving up five spots to third on the all-time list. times after shaving 2.21 seconds off her top time from last season. Kimmel also placed third in the 200 IM against the Tigers with a time of 2:04.48.

was named Big Ten Swimmer of the Week on November 16, becoming the second Scarlet Knight to win a Big Ten Weekly award in 2022-23 and the fifth to be named Big Ten Swimmer of the Week since joining the 2014-2015 competition came. The Fort Loundon, Pennsylvania native helped set a new school record, collected two NCAA B cuts and climbed the all-time all-time list last week in Rutgers’ annual meeting with rival Princeton. Kimmel swam chest for the 200 medley relay team that set a new Rutgers record with a time of 1:39.32, beating the previous record of 1:39.38 set by the Big Ten Championship podium team from last season. Individually, Kimmel recorded a time of 1:01.60 in the 100 breast to move up one spot on the all-time list to fifth and clocked in at 2:13.62 in the 200 breast, moving up five spots to third on the all-time list. times after shaving 2.21 seconds off her top time from last season. Kimmel also placed third in the 200 IM against the Tigers with a time of 2:04.48. freshmanMartina Pieskowas named the Big Ten Co-Freshman of the Week on November 2. She becomes the fourth Scarlet Knight to earn the rookie weekly award since Rutgers joined the Big Ten in 2014-15. Freshman Scarlet Knight won back the 200 with one of the best times at Rutgers, was part of the winning 200 relay team and placed second in four other events as she helped the Scarlet Knights to their first-ever victory over Purdue. Piesko won back the 200 in 1:59.48, eighth fastest in the Rutgers record book with a 3.31 second winning margin. The Polish native of Lublin also swam anchor on the 200 medley relay team that won with a time of 1:43.02. ), 400 free relay (3:26.94) and 400 medley relay (3:50.81). The 400 free relay was moved off first place by 0.17 seconds. Rutgers returns 16 letter winners from last season, including Big Ten Podium finishersTina Celick(200 & 400 medley relay), Sofia Chichaikina (200 free, 400 & 800 free relay, 400 medley relay),Juliet Gidini(200 & 800 Free Relay, 200 Medley Relay), Sofia Lobova (200 & 400 Free Relay, 200 & 400 Medley Relay),Alice Scarabelli(200 free, 200, 400 & 800 free relay, 200 & 400 medley relay), andSavana Trueb(3 meters).

(200 free, 400 & 800 free relay, 400 medley relay),Juliet Gidini(200 & 800 Free Relay, 200 Medley Relay), Sofia Lobova (200 & 400 Free Relay, 200 & 400 Medley Relay),Alice Scarabelli(200 free, 200, 400 & 800 free relay, 200 & 400 medley relay), andSavana Trueb(3 meters). The Scarlet Knights provided a deeper squad for the 2021-22 season after a covid-shorten 2020-21 campaign and continued to make huge strides in the water. Rutgers earned his highest Big Ten Championship finish since joining the Big Ten eight years ago, finishing 26th at the NCAA Championships, the highest finish for the Scarlet Knights since 2006.

In total, the Scarlet Knights achieved 10 podium finishes at the championships. Seven new Rutgers school records were set and 28 times/scores were recorded in the all-time top 10. Nine NCAA “B” cuts were collected, while six divers were sent to NCAA zones.

On the boards, Rutgers sent two divers to the NCAA Championships and produced an All-American with a finalist on the platform and a consolation round performer at 10 feet. At NCAA zones,Savana Truebwas a runner-up on platform, finishing third at 1m and fourth at 3m.

At the 2022 Big Ten Championships, the 800 freestyle relay reset the oldest record in Rutgers history books, breaking a 16-year record by 3.70 seconds.

The diving corps also impressed with nine scores in the top 10, including twice resetting an eight-year-old platform record. Tina Celickswam to first place in the 50 and 100 breast and 200 IM at the Borac Telegroup Grand Challenge in July, while at the Slovenian Open Championship in August he set best times in the 50 and 100 breast, was second in the 100 flying and came third out of 50 flying.

Savanna Trueb is a member of the USA Diving High Performance Tier 3 Senior team. The senior was scheduled to be on the U.S. roster this summer for the 2022 World University Games before the competition was postponed to 2023. Last December, Trueb placed seventh on the platform at the USA Diving Winter Nationals and at the USA Diving Open Championship in August he finished seventh. on platform and 16th at 3 meters.

Rachel Kimmelwon the 100 breast at the North Baltimore Aquatic Club (NBAC) Mid-Summer Classic to qualify for nationals. Her performance of 1:10.36 broke the 17-year-old pole record held by six-time Olympian and former world record holder in the 100m breast Rebecca Soni. Soni also has ties to Rutgers as the Freehold, New Jersey native swim club at the Sonny Werblin Aquatic Center with Scarlet Aquatics. Kimmel finished 18th at the Phillips 66 National Championships in July

Holly Prasantoadvanced to the Women’s 1M Springboard final at the 2022 British Diving Championships in late May. She was among the top 10 divers and top eight UK qualifiers to reach the final. During the final, Prasanto placed fourth among her country women with a score of 238.05.

The 2022 Italian Spring Championships in April sawAlice Scarabellihit the wall second in the A final of the 200 free and was 0.34 seconds behind champion Alice Mizzau, a 2012 Olympic qualifier. Rutgers women’s swimming and diving has won 17 consecutive College Swimming Coaches Association of America Scholar All-American Team Awards.

The Scarlet Knights averaged 3.54 points during the 2021-22 academic year, the third-best among the Big Ten programs. Rutgers swimmers and divers amassed eight GPAs of 4.0 during the spring semester, and 17 Scarlet Knights earned a grade point average above 3.5, with 13 receiving Dean’s List recognition.

Six Scarlet Knights also received CSCAA Scholar All-American honors, including returning membersTina Celick, Sofia Chichaikina ,Jenna DouglassandAlice Scarabelli. Each averaged 3.5 points or higher while accumulating NCAA B-cuts or advancing to NCAA Zone diving competition. Rutgers women’s swimming and diving will host Villanova on January 21 and Nebraska on January 27-28.

Entrance is free. Follow Rutgers women’s swimming & diving onFacebook,TwitterandInstagram. -RU-

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://scarletknights.com/news/2023/1/18/womens-swimming-diving-swimming-diving-returns-to-the-pool-hosting-villanova.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos