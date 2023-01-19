Complete UW football schedule for 2023 announced





Washington’s 2023 football schedule is out as the Pac-12 Conference announced this fall’s league schedule this morning. Washington will play host to conference foes California, Oregon, Arizona State, Utah and Washington State as they travel to Arizona, Stanford, USC and Oregon State. All 12 dates of the Huskies’ regular season are on Saturdays. The Pac-12 Championship Game will be played on Friday, December 1 or Saturday, December 2 in Las Vegas. The Huskies’ 2023 home games against Boise State and Tulsa, followed by a trip to Michigan State, had already been made public, but today the order of the UW’s nine Pac-12 games was revealed. After the trip to East Lansing, the Huskies open Pac-12 on September 23 vs. California before traveling to Tucson the following Saturday to face Arizona. Washington will then have a week off before taking on Oregon at Husky Stadium on October 14. The Ducks also have the previous Saturday off. The Huskies next play host to Arizona State before closing out the month of October at Stanford. On November 4, the Huskies pay a visit to USC in Los Angeles before returning home to Utah. A date of November 18 in Oregon State will be followed on Saturday, November 25, when Washington State comes to Montlake for the 115th Boeing Apple Cup. Season ticket packages for all seven home games are now on sale ! From just $33 per game, season ticket holders receive exclusive year-round events and benefits, special discounts, presale, seat upgrade opportunities and much more. Returning Husky Football Season Ticket Holders Early 2023 Renewal Deadline is today, and have until the end of the day to renew and receive an item signed by Coach DeBoer and five (5) additional Football Priority Points. The ultimate renewal deadline is February 16. Extension Central Holders of all season tickets will have the exclusive opportunity to upgrade their seats in mid-April, with renewed season ticket holders receiving early access.Visit GoHuskies.com/FBTickets for more information or fill in a Ticket Interest form to request a call from a Husky Football account representative and be the first to know about pre-sales and ticket offers. During business hours (MF, 9am – 4pm), please contact the Husky Ticket Office directly at 206-543-2200 or [email protected] . Below is the full Washington Football schedule for 2023. The dates will not change. In early summer, the Pac-12 and its television affiliates (as well as the Big Ten, in the case of Michigan State’s UW game) will announce tee times and TV arrangements for the first three weeks of the season. as many or all conference games on days other than Saturday (UW has no non-Saturday games): September 2 at home vs. Boise State

September 9 at home to Tulsa

September 16 in the state of Michigan

September 23 at home vs. California

Sept. 30 in Arizona

October 7 week off

October 14 at home vs. Oregon

October 21 at home vs. Arizona State

October 28 at Stanford

Nov. 4 at USC

Nov. 11 at home vs. Utah

November 18 in the state of Oregon

November 25 at home against Washington State

Fri. December 1 Pac-12 championship game

