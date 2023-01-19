No. 23 Men’s Tennis Drops Opening Dual Match to San Diego – Texas A&M Athletics





SAN DIEGO, California The No. 23 Texas A&M men’s tennis team dropped the opening game against San Diego (4-3). start the day, J. C. Roddick / Julius Perego secured first doubles victory for the Aggies (6–3) on court two and No. 33 Noah Schachter / Trey Hilderbrand sealed the deal with a tiebreaker win (7-6(5)), clinching the double point for the Maroon & White. In singles, captain Schachter led the way for A&M. He defeated Schaber (6-1, 6-2) to take the first point in singles. No. 88 Raphael Perot picked up a ranked win as he defeated San Diego’s No. 68 Vasa (6-3, 6-7(5), 6-2). The Aggies didn’t stop fighting and took two of the remaining four games to three sets, but unfortunately couldn’t get the win. QUOTES FROM COACHING

Head coach Steve Denton on the journey and today’s double race “I thought Sherwood was a great warm up for us ahead of San Diego, we played a lot of great tennis today and had some good performances from a lot of guys. San Diego is a good team and it was a good test for us going into start of the season I think we competed well in doubles and finished well with Noah [Schachter]and Trey [Hilderbrand] on track one. In singles I was proud of the way our guys competed, we just need to make some smarter decisions about the shot selection.” NEXT ONE The Aggies return to California for the ITA Kickoff Weekend held Sunday and Monday, January 29-30 in Palo Alto, California. A&M plays Pepperdine on Sunday, and on Monday the results depend on Stanford or Georgia Tech. MATCH STATISTICS Single people

Schachter def. Scraper (6-1, 6-2)

Perot def. Wasa (6-3, 6-7(5), 6-2)

Rollins vs. Travet (6-4, 2-6, 4-6)

Hilderbrand v Sharrma (4-6, 4-6)

Roddick vs. Klaassem (6-7(4), 2-6)

Casper vs. Niedner (4-6, 6-4, 4-6) Doubles

Schachter/Hilderbrand def. Sharma/Vasa (7-6(5))

Roddick/Perego defeats. Ruland/Tarvet (6-3)

Taylor/Perot vs. Klaassen/Schaber (2-6) FOLLOW THE AGGIES For more information on Texas A&M men’s tennis, visit 12thman.com. Fans can keep up with the A&M men’s tennis team Facebook, Instagramand on Twitter by following @AggieMTEN.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://12thman.com/news/2023/1/18/mens-tennis-no-23-mens-tennis-drops-opening-dual-match-to-san-diego.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos