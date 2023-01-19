No. 19/20 men’s hockey heads west for the Arizona State Series

ROCHESTER, NY – The No. 19/20 RIT men’s hockey team heads to Arizona this Friday (9:05 PM EST) and Saturday (6:05 PM EST) for the final two non-conference games of the season.

The Tigers took four of six points after visiting Mercyhurst last weekend in Atlantic Hockey play to win a 1-0 game on Saturday after drawing 4-4 ​​on Friday as the Sun Devils fell twice at home to No. 17 Minnesota State, 3-1 and 5-0.

Atlantic Hockey-leading RIT will continue its journey west with five conference series to close out the regular season, heading to Holy Cross next weekend for two games before five of the final eight games are played in the friendly confines of the Gene Polisseni Center.

TIGER TRACKS

RIT recorded a 1-0 win on Saturday visiting Mercyhurst for its second shutout in four games. Sophomore forward Grady Hobbs’ goal in the first period from a tricky attack by senior striker Caleb Moretz with 4:07 on the clock turned out to be the difference.

Sophomore goaltender Tommy Scarfone followed up a 20-save effort on Friday by stopping all 18 shots he faced on Saturday for his second shutout of the season and fifth in a Tiger sweater.

WATCH POLL

RIT returned to both national polls this week, being voted No. 19 in the USA Today/USA Hockey Magazine ranking and No. 20 in the USCHO.com poll. The Tigers clinched their first USCHO ranking earlier this season since finishing No. 20 in the final 2016 poll after winning their second straight Atlantic Hockey Championship. RIT had also not appeared in the USA Today poll since finishing No. 10 in the 2010 final rankings following the inaugural Atlantic Hockey Championship and a run to the Frozen Four.

IN THE RANKING

The Tigers currently rank 15th nationally in scoring at 3.36 goals per game and 13th in scoring margin by beating their opponents at 0.82 goals per game. RIT also owns the eighth-ranked penalty kill (.858) and the 16th-ranked power play (.244).

SILK WILKIE

Sophomore forward Carter Wilkie currently leads Atlantic Hockey by 1.05 points per game. Tied for 33rd in the nation with 23 points, his nine goals are tied for third in the conference, while his 13 assists are tied for fifth. His five power play goals tie for the 17th-highest total in the nation.

currently leads Atlantic Hockey by 1.05 points per game. Tied for 33rd in the nation with 23 points, his nine goals are tied for third in the conference, while his 13 assists are tied for fifth. His five power play goals tie for the 17th-highest total in the nation. The Atlantic Hockey November Player of the Month and two-time Player of the Week, Wilkie scored a career-high four points with two goals and two assists in the Tigers’ 10–4 victory over Canisius (December 3). He also led all of Atlantic Hockey with eight points in November, including two goals and an assist in the 5-3 win over Princeton (Nov. 25) and a goal and two assists in the 3-1 win over Sacred Heart (Nov. 12) .

Wilkie entered the week tied for 10th place nationally with 265 faceoff wins while winning 54.5 percent of his draws.

SAINT TOMMY

Sophomore goalkeeper Tommy Scarfone is currently 17th nationally and first in Atlantic Hockey with a .922 save percentage and is fourth in the nation and tops the conference with a .763 win percentage.

is currently 17th nationally and first in Atlantic Hockey with a .922 save percentage and is fourth in the nation and tops the conference with a .763 win percentage. Scarfone is 12-1-1 with 1.83 goals against average and a .935 save percentage in 14 conference games this year.

He stopped a career-high 41 shots in RIT’s 6–1 upset against No. 5 Penn State (December 30) before tying his fourth-highest total with 37 the following night. He was named Atlantic Hockey Goaltender of the Week three times this year and has totaled at least 30 saves in eight games this season.

ROOKIE COOKIES

Freshmen ahead Tyler Mahan leads RIT and ranks eighth in the nation among first-year players with 10 goals. He also entered the week with a four-way tie for first place nationally with three short-handed counts. Mahan had broken a team-best streak of six game points last Saturday after totaling five goals and three assists during the run.

THE BEST DEFENSE IS A GOOD ATTACK

Senior Gianfranco Cassaro and junior Aidan Hansen-Bukata are among the nation’s top-scoring defensive combinations this season. Both entered the week tied for fifth among defensemen with an average of 0.95 points per game.

Cassaro ranks fourth in Atlantic Hockey with 21 points (9G/12A) and seventh with 0.41 goals per game. The Atlantic Hockey October Player of the Month and three-time Player of the Week scored a career-high four points with a goal and three assists during the Tigers’ 10–4 victory over Canisius (December 3). He also scored twice, including a three-point night in the 5-2 win over Holy Cross (28 October).

Hansen-Bukata is tied for 11th in the nation with 0.85 assists per game and tied for first in Atlantic Hockey with 17 assists. He registered three assists on three occasions this season, including the 8-5 win over Union (October 15), the 4-3 win over AIC (November 5) and the 10-4 win over Canisius (December 3).

BLOCK PARTY

Graduate student defender Spencer Berry ranks 11th nationally and first in Atlantic Hockey with 44 blocked shots this season. He downed a career-high seven shots in the 5-3 win over Princeton (November 25) and has scored at least one block in all but two games this season.

WAYNE’S WORLD

Head coach Wayne Wilson is scheduled to coach his 800th career game this weekend. He tied for 41st in NCAA men’s hockey history last Saturday with his 424th win and currently ranks ninth among active Division I coaches with a record of 424-296-78 over the past 24 seasons – all on the Tiger bank. The only coach in NCAA history to win the Spencer Penrose (D1 National COY, 2010) and the Edward Jeremiah (D3 National COY, 2001) awards, he went 116-31-12 overall in six Division III campaigns ( 1999-2005) and owns a 308-265-66 record over 18 Division I seasons. Last season, he became the 49th NCAA men’s hockey coach to reach the 400-win plateau with the 1-0 OT win at Princeton (Nov. 27).

REAL POWER PLAYERS

Six of graduate student forward from Kobe Walker seven goals this season are power play scores – tied for the sixth-highest total in the country. Sophomore forward Carter Wilkie also tied for 17th with five power play goals while senior defenseman Gianfranco Cassaro tied for 35th place with four going into the weekend.

WE’RE GOING TO STRETCH!

RIT finished the fall semester with a 12-4-0 record, marking the first time the Tigers won 12 of their first 16 games during the Division I era. RIT also racked up eight consecutive victories from Oct. 21 (W, 4-2 at Air Force) to Nov. 25 (W, 5-3 vs. Princeton), tying the second-longest winning streak during the Division I era . RIT won the first eight home games of the season for its longest home winning streak of the Division I era, eclipsing its seven-game streak during the 2008–09 season.

ABOUT THE STATE OF ARIZONA

Arizona State is 3-7-0 in the last 10 games, including five upsets to nationally ranked opponents. The Sun Devils most recently got a 2-0 win over Air Force in the Desert Hockey Classic Consolation game (Jan. 7) before falling twice last Friday and Saturday to No. 17 Minnesota State, 3-1 and 5-0, at home. ASU leads the country with a total of 373 penalty minutes and is third with 14.92 PIM. Senior forward Robert Mastrosimone leads the team with 25 points, 17 assists and eight goals and is one of nine Sun Devils with at least 10 points. Sophomore forward Josh Doan is second with 17 points (6G/11A), while junior forward Lukas Sillinger heads into the weekend with 16 (6G/10A). Sophomore Northeastern transfer TJ Semptimphelter has started all 25 games in goal this season, linking a .920 save percentage with a 2.77 goals against average. Sophomore defenseman Ethan Szmagaj is tied for ninth in the nation with 47 blocked shots.