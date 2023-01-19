India rides Shubman Gill’s 208 to win against NZ despite Bracewell knock | Cricket

Shubman Gill took advantage of two reprieves to become the youngest to score an ODI double hundred and fastest Indian by 1,000 runs on Wednesday as India beat New Zealand by 12 runs in a humdinger of a series opener in Hyderabad.

India looked well placed defending 349 as New Zealand fell to 131/6 in the 28th over, but Michael Bracewell came out at No. 7 and mounted an astonishing counter, scoring 140 in 78 balls to bring his team in two hits from an unexpected win. The left-handed batter hit 12 fours and 10 sixes.

No cricketer except Bracewell has now held the number 7 for two centuries, the last coming against Ireland last July in Malahide, Dublin. This was clearly a braver effort given the opposition, scenario and circumstances. Bracewell seemed completely aloof from all those factors as he ruthlessly took apart India’s bowling and put on a display of clean hitting rarely seen in this format. He drew, tapped and hit balls from good lengths with such success that at one point India looked completely out at sea.

With Mitchell Santner scoring a not-so-quiet 57 off 45 balls, the pair added 162 runs for the seventh wicket until home boy Mohammed Siraj took back-to-back wickets to put India back in the game. Siraj, Shami and Hardik Pandya kept the intrigue alive by not letting the match slip until it came down to Shardul Thakur who was asked to defend 20 points in the last over.

First ball, Bracewell clattered it for one of the longest sixes of the day. Thakur then bowled a wide try to chase Bracewell which went over his stumps. On the next ball, Bracewell moved across again, but Thakur bowled full and on target, hitting Bracewell on the boots to send him off leg-fore to deliver a thrilling victory. On a day that witnessed 24 sixes and two contrasting centuries, it all came down to this hit-and-miss from Bracewell as Gill watched anxiously from cover.

India now has two ODI double hundreds in five weeks, Ishan Kishan the scorer of the previous epic in Bangladesh. Luck played a decisive part for Gill as he was dropped on 45 and 122. Go back a bit further and Gills selection itself didn’t seem possible but for Shreyas Iyers’ injury as Kishan was already designated to keep the wicket in instead of KL Rahul and open with Rohit Sharma. .

I didn’t think about 200 before I hit those sixes in the 46th or 47th over, Gill said at the presentation ceremony. Then I thought I could get a double. I won’t call it a “wow” feeling, but it feels nice when the ball goes off the bat the way you want it to. There is certainly a sense of accomplishment. It’s sunk in nicely. This is definitely one of those things, like what dreams are made of.

In that sense, Gill’s double hundred was not only a statistical achievement but also a resounding return, proving once again that he is India’s top No. 2. This double came on the back of a hundred at Thiruvananthapuram in the final ODI against Sri Lanka, a knock that captured his best qualities, yet fell a little short of being emphatic.

Not anymore. On a stop-start lane in Hyderabad, where 34 was the next best score in India’s innings, Gill hit a calculated double by picking and milking his zones, relying on a dizzying array of back punches, lofted drives and pull shots . This was Gill as he always promised but rarely delivered, reaching 50 in 52 balls, a hundred in 87 balls, 150 in 122 balls and 200 in 145 balls.

There’s more context. Gill single-handedly covered the tremors early in the innings as Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Kishan were sent off in the space of 45 balls. And then, in the final power play, when India hit no mark for 27 balls, Gill ended the wait by hammering Blair Tickner over the head for six. Another six, muscle over square leg, and Gill had warmed up enough to hit three sixes in a row on Lockie Ferguson who was next to do his double in style.

Nothing Gill did was previously unseen. He can look ungainly at times with that short arm punch and the pull, but on Wednesday he looked like he controlled every shot and still made his stride. The pull was in fact Gill’s most successful shot, accounting for nearly a third of his runs, 64% (133 runs) of which came from shots from the side. Of the 28 boundary hits (19 fours and 9 sixes), 15 came from the midwicket and long-on alone.

As New Zealand continued to chip and remove a promising Suryakumar Yadav before getting the wicket from Hardik Pandyas in a questionable dismissal, they found it difficult to untie Gill despite knowing his Achilles heel. The hundred was a foregone conclusion. Where Gill exceeded expectations was that he was at his best at problem solving, scoring a deserved double and steering his team to a total just enough to beat the Kiwis.