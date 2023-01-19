Utah Football Announces 2023 Schedule





SALT LAKE CITY The back-to-back Pac-12 champions are ready for another season as the University of Utah Football Program looks ahead to the fall with the 2023 schedule announced by the league today. Utah’s 12-game slate includes a non-conference schedule featuring two Power Five teams from the SEC and the Big 12, along with seven home games in the exciting atmosphere of Rice-Eccles Stadium. The Utes have sold out Rice-Eccles Stadium in 76 consecutive games dating back to the 2010 season opener. Utah has been undefeated at home for the past two seasons and will look to continue the streak on Thursday, August 31 or Saturday, September 2 when they host the Florida Gators for the 2023 season opener. Utah then heads off to take on the Baylor Bears in Waco, Texas on Saturday, September 9, marking the first time the two teams have met. It is the first time the Utes have played a Big 12 opponent in the regular season with head coach since 2010 Kyle Whittingham with a winning record against the conference. On Saturday, September 16, the Utes will enter back-to-back weeks of home games, starting with their final non-conference game of the year against Weber State. The Utes are 6-0 all-time against the Wildcats, including a 40-17 victory to begin the 2021 home season. Utah opens Pac-12 play at Rice-Eccles Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 23 when they host the UCLA Bruins, followed by a road trip to Oregon State for a Friday night game on Sept. 29. Utah then enters their bye week before taking on Cal on Saturday, October 14, with the Bears and Utes having not played each other since Utah’s 35-0 home win in 2019. The Utes head to Los Angeles to play USC on Saturday, October 21, after winning three games in a row against the Trojans, including a 42-26 win at the Coliseum in 2021. Utah will then return to Salt Lake City for a – game home standings, starting with the Oregon Ducks on Saturday, October 28. Utah will also host the Arizona State Sun Devils on Saturday, November 4 before heading to the Pacific Northwest to fight the Washington Huskies on Saturday, November 11. Utah will remain on the road next week, but will head to warmer climes for a game in Arizona on Saturday, November 18. The Utes will wrap up the regular season at Rice-Eccles Stadium against the Colorado Buffaloes on Saturday, November 25 with the Pac-12 Championship game taking place in Las Vegas, Nevada on Friday, December 1. FOLLOW! Follow the Utes on social media for an inside look at the Utah Football program (Twitter:@Utah_Football| Instagram:@UtahFootball| Facebook:Search Utah football), along with a visit to www.UtahUtes.com for news, schedule and roster updates throughout the 2023 season.

