No. 11 Baylor men’s tennis impresses with dominant season opener





By Foster Nicholas | Sports writer The season is underway and No. 11 Baylor men’s tennis dominated the first two games of the season this weekend. The Bears staged a doubleheader against the University of Lamar and the University of Incarnate Word, wiping out both programs by a 7-0 score. “There are a lot of guys who are freshmen or didn’t see much action last year. It was really impressive to see them go out and do it twice a day and see everyone contribute,” said head coach Michael Woodson. “I think it’s exceeded my expectations.” With both feet on the ground and the 2023 spring season kicking off, the group is living up to expectations while also hoping to produce on the field. This year’s captains, fifth-year senior Finn Bass and senior Juan Pablo Grassi Mazzuchi, are confident in the upcoming slate. “I feel like we may have underperformed with the team we had [last year] and I feel like we can really make a huge impact this year and have a good year because we have the talent to do that,” said Mazzuchi. The Bears (2-0) are coming off a season that saw them win a third consecutive Big 12 title and reach the semifinals of the National Indoors as the No. 3 national seed. Despite last year’s success, the team is struggling with turnover on its roster. With some of the top players gone and a vacancy in first and second, the co-captains – who are now veterans on a young team – are stepping forward and will try to fill those shoes. In addition to performing on the field, Bass and Mazzuchi are tasked with maintaining a culture and instilling positive energy. Bass outlined the team’s goals and identity. “Just a team that is very, very hard to beat at home,” said Bass. “We are going to bring a lot of energy, we will be harder to beat than usual; Be a little meaner. Then, just being gritty on the road, and the same thing, being hard to beat. The schedule won’t be easy as a tough test against No. 1 Virginia looms on Sunday, but Woodson and his group said they are ready for the challenge. The Bears believe they are prepared for what is to come, aiming to match the success of 2022. “We’re really going to build on the great success and tradition that we’ve had here over the last 20 years, and especially the last few years with this group and the culture that we’ve built,” Woodson said. .

