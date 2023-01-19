Burr and Burton girls’ hockey gets back on track, defeated U-32 3-0 | Sport

MANCHESTER From the season opener on December 10 through January 7, all the Burr and Burton Girls Hockey knew they were winning.

The Bulldogs raced to a 6-0-0 start to their 2022-2023 regular season, beating their opponents 29-5 during that stretch. In the previous three matches leading up to Wednesday’s tilt at Riley Rink against U-32, BBA had gone 11 days without a win going 0-1-2 with a pair of hard-fought draws against Rice and Missisquoi respectively and a 6-1 defeat at the hands of Mount Mansfield/CVU during a grueling three-game road trip.

The Bulldogs got back on track against the Raiders to pull off a 3-0 win.

The opening minutes were relatively uneventful, with neither side registering a shot until 10:56 of the first period.

That was when the puck found Bulldogs junior captain Abby Kopeck near center ice and the BBA forward took advantage of the opportunity. She hit a shot toward Raiders goaltender Adelaide Croteau, who initially stopped the puck but was unable to hide it as he slowly rolled behind her for the game’s opening score.

Then BBA added an insurance goal midway through the second period as Kaelin Downey reeled in a rebound from her own shot. Downey originally tested Croteau near center ice. The U-32 keeper bounced the shots off her pads, but Downey followed the puck perfectly and was there to poke the score as she hugged the left post.

The third and final score came in the third period, when Mia Paligo found the top shelf with 5:59 left in the game.

Downey assisted on two scores for a three point night, while Mai-Liis Edwards also added an assist.

BBA coach Ed Lewicki was pleased with what he saw on the ice Wednesday night.

I’m really proud of the way the girls came to play today, he said.

BBA won via shutout for the third time this season, as goaltender Cyra Pacher stopped all 11 shots that approached the Bulldogs’ net. The junior has shown great progress in her second year as a starting goalkeeper.

I’ve been extremely pleasantly surprised by her playing, said Lewicki. She also worked on it. It is an example of a child who wants to get better. She worked on it every day. She went to a number of goalkeeper camps.

The Bulldogs were without starting sophomore forward Kaya Pedersen, who missed the game due to illness.

The win improves BBA to 7-1-2, a total of 180 from last year at this point in the season, where the Bulldogs were 2-7.

I’ve been doing this for a long time, 13th year, Lewicki said. The juniors this year, along with some sophomores and freshmen, wanted to come in and work hard. Practices have been better, efforts have been better. I am so proud of where we are now.

The first period was interrupted for about 10 minutes when U-32 freshman forward Emily Tringe was left on the ice after a play near the BBA net. Three people tended to the Raider, which was eventually helped off the ice on its own. Tringe was able to play again at the start of the second period.

The BBA boys hosted Missisquoi immediately after the game. Both contests were dedicated to Hope Happens Here, a mental health awareness organization, a “movement dedicated to removing the stigma of mental health issues on the college campus, according to its website.