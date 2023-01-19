Texans kick off big road test Thursday at undefeated WAC leader Seattle U





The teams: Tarleton Texans (10-8, 3-2 WAC) at Seattle U Redhawks (14-4, 5-0 WAC)

Where: Seattle, Washington

Arena: Redhawk center

Day and time: Thursday at 9 p.m. CT

Streaming Platform: ESPN+

Radio: Tarleton Sports Network (Kyle Crews) ABOUT THE MATCH This is the second all-time meeting. Seattle U won the first in Stephenville last year 76-68.

Seattle U is first in the WAC, the only undefeated team still tied at 5-0. They started to take WAC 8-0 last year en route to the WAC regular season title.

Seattle U and Tarleton are the only remaining undefeated WAC teams at home (SU is 7-0).

The Redhawks have won six in a row. Four of their last five wins have been within six points.

SU’s Riley Grigsby is the reigning WAC player of the week. He had 23.0 PPG and 8.5 RPG in two games last week. QUICK HITS Tarleton have won twice in a row, three of four and five of the last seven. A win on Thursday would tie their season-long three-game winning streak (November 10-20).

Tarleton is looking for his first real win on the road (0-7). Their two wins at the Paradise Jam were neutral site games. The Texans stayed perfect (8-0) at home with a win over ACU on Saturday.

With a win on Thursday, Tarleton would have his best conference start in six games since entering the WAC 4-2. They started 3-3 last year and 1-5 in 2020-21.

All five WAC matches for Tarleton have been decided by less than 10 points.

In the past seven games (Tarleton 5-2), the Texans have allowed an opponent to score more than 70 points just once, averaging 64.9 PPG on 40.8 FG% and 16.4 turnover enforced.

Tarleton had 36 free throw attempts compared to 21 by ACU in the last game (78 FTA over the last two games. Tarleton is 8-3 at 25+ FTA (2-5 at under). Tarleton is tied for second in the nation in FTA per game, behind only UTRGV (27.4 per), tied with Texas A&M.

Because of a slower pace, Tarleton (10th in WAC in scoring) is actually very efficient on offense, fifth in the WAC in shooting (.465) and fourth in three-point shooting (.353). They also rank fifth in least turnover per game with the second best average turnover margin (+5.78), sixth in the country.

The Texans average 10.0 runs per game, the best mark in the WAC and the ninth best average in the nation. They rank 11th in the country in the number of forced sales per match at 18.5. WHO SHOT Shamir Bogues Bogues enjoys a career-long streak of double-digit scoring in three games, averaging 16.3 points on 19-of-31 (.613) shooting, 8.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists during the span. He played all 40 minutes in Tarleton’s final game, his ninth career time to play the entirety.

Bogues enjoys a career-long streak of double-digit scoring in three games, averaging 16.3 points on 19-of-31 (.613) shooting, 8.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists during the span. He played all 40 minutes in Tarleton’s final game, his ninth career time to play the entirety. Jackie Smith In his second game back from injury, Smith returned to form with 15 points (5-9 FG, 3-5 3PT), five rebounds, a season-high three assists and two steals against ACU. It marked his most points scored since December 18, and his 30 minutes just missed the season high (31 on November 21).

In his second game back from injury, Smith returned to form with 15 points (5-9 FG, 3-5 3PT), five rebounds, a season-high three assists and two steals against ACU. It marked his most points scored since December 18, and his 30 minutes just missed the season high (31 on November 21). Read Williams Williams just recorded 15 points (4-9 FG, 2-2 3PT) and a season-high eight rebounds vs. ACU. Over the year, he has made 28-of-67 (.418) from three-point land, the 16th-most three-pointers in the WAC and the 18th-best percentage in conference (min. 20 3PA). FIGURES TO KNOW

3: At the top of the WAC LEADER BOARD IN STEELS PER GAMETarleton has two of the first three, with Shamir Bogues second at 1.8 SPG and Jackie Smith third at 1.7 SPG. Shakur Daniel is 15th at 1.4 SPG. 70: The number 70 usually means a win for Tarleton, as the Texans are 9-1 THIS SEASON WHEN SCORING 70+ POINTSand 1-7 in scoring under 70. Tarleton is also 10-1 when leading at half time and 9-2 when outplaying his opponents. 25: Tarleton get 20 percent of their scoring from the three-point line this season, while Seattle U relies much more on the long ball as 36.8 percent of their offense comes from the outside. SU is the 25th on average MAKE THE MOST THREE POINTS PER GAME in the nation at 9.3. 4: Seattle U is currently in fourth place NCAA MBB NET RANKING among Tarleton’s current or past opponents at No. 114, behind Arizona State (No. 40), Sam Houston (No. 47), and Drake (No. 87). The Redhawks are classified as a number 14 seed in ESPN’s Joe Lunardi’s latest bracketology. NEXT FOR TARLETON Tarleton plays Saturday at 9 p.m. at California Baptist. The Lancers are 3-3 in WAC play so far, beating Grand Canyon 79-74 at home last Saturday.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tarletonsports.com/news/2023/1/18/mens-basketball-texans-begin-big-road-test-thursday-at-undefeated-wac-leader-seattle-u.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos