A late entrant to international cricket, another product of the Bracewell family making up for lost time
Cricket is in the family of late bloomer Michael and he makes the Bracewells proud.
Following his stunning 140 off 78 balls in the first ODI against India on Wednesday, the 31-year-old New Zealander has made a strong case to be rated the most feared number seven batsman in the world.
His team chased 350 and fell to 131 for six, but Michael stayed in the moment, beating the Indian attack to all parts of the ground to single-handedly take his team to the brink of an improbable victory before conceding just 12 runs came up short. .
His zone was so big that he picked a spot and followed the ball, be it a daring scoop from Mohammed Shami or an outrageous driver over cover from Kuldeep Yadav. In total, no less than 10 sixes came out of his knife.
After making his international debut in March last year, 10 years after his first appearance in the first division, Michael is certainly taking advantage of the opportunity. It was not the first time he found himself in a hopeless situation. In just his fourth ODI he had hit an unbeaten 127 against Ireland to chase 301 after New Zealand lost six wickets for 153 runs.
He couldn’t get his team over the line on Wednesday, but won over many fans for his fearless performance. His family, which includes three Test cricketers in John Bracewell (uncle), Brendon Bracewell (uncle) and Doug Bracewell (cousin), should also be proud. His father Mark, his coach since childhood, played first-class cricket in New Zealand.
Speaking after his epic innings, Bracewell said years spent in domestic cricket help him immensely at the top level.
I would say most international cricketers are quite motivated but the advantage I have is that I have experience in domestic cricket and have understood how I want to play.
I came into international cricket knowing that this is how I am successful at home and I am going to try to emulate that in international cricket.
There have been some patchy moments so far, but when it comes off it feels pretty good. Unfortunately, the team couldn’t cross the line tonight, Michael said after the match.
Michael shared a record 162 runs with Mitchell Santner to put the game on the line. Coming into the crease in 29th, New Zealand needed a whopping 219 runs. However, he feels the plight has worked to his advantage.
I think you are just trying to really win the game of cricket. It’s just about coming in and trying to fulfill your role. It takes the pressure off a bit when you lose that many wickets. You just try to rebuild and not get too far ahead of yourself, he said when asked about his mindset while batting alongside Santer.
It’s one of those things once you cross the line and you start to believe you can do it again. We watched Shubman hit 50 overs and saw that it was a pretty good wicket. You could play your shots, especially on the ground looked quite small straights.
We were just talking about giving ourselves a chance and taking the game deep. We didn’t really talk much about winning the game at that stage, but if you can do the groundwork early you give yourself a chance at the back. We were able to get close, but unfortunately it wasn’t enough. In addition to 100 first-class matches, Michael, who has also been effective with his off-spin, has played a lot of T20 cricket in New Zealand. So it was no surprise that he played an ODI innings T20 style.
T20 has had a huge influence on cricket one day and that is what makes one day cricket so exciting. You can be in a position like we were and you can still work your way up to a position of power. I don’t think we put ourselves in a position of power, but we put ourselves in a position where we could have won the game.
The skills players learn in T20 cricket are hugely beneficial to the one-day game, he believed.
Speaking of the family cricket tradition, Michael said he is spoiled for choice when it comes to seeking advice, but he values his father’s opinion the most.
I talk to a lot of people about the game and keep it as a closed circle. My dad is probably the one I talk to the most. He’s been giving great advice since I was 2.
I certainly value his opinion more than anyone, but since we’re away from home, the BLACKCAPS coaching staff has been great and fantastic for exchanging ideas.
|
