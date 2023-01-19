KHSAA Approves Football District Alignments for 2023 and 2024 Seasons





LEXINGTON, Ky. The Board of Control of Kentucky High School Athletic Associations on Wednesday approved a new football alignment plan, but chose to use it only for the next two seasons instead of the next four. The adjustment approved on Wednesday will be in effect for the 2023 and 2024 seasons, and the KHSAA will be realigned for 2025. The KHSAA uses registration numbers from the Kentucky Department of Education to divide teams into its six football leagues. Vote now:Who will you pick for the Louisville High School Boys Athlete of the Week? Our (enrollment) numbers don’t match, KHSAA commissioner Julian Tackett told the board. Blame COVID, whatever the reasoning. Let’s come back next year with the (enrollment) figures of this year and next year and see what that looks like. Tackett said future planning could be affected by the two-year cycle, but everything else right now probably favors two years. About 25% of Kentucky’s 222 football schools will change classes as part of the regrouping plan. Here are some of the most notable moves: Eight-time state champion Covington Catholic drops from Class 5A to Class 4A. Bardstown, runner-up in Class 3A last season, jumps to Class 4A. Franklin-Simpson, the Class 4A champion in 2017 and 2018, drops to Class 3A. Ashland Blazer, the 2020 Class 3A champion, jumps to Class 4A. Central is one of seven schools in Louisville that will switch classes. Moore goes from class 4A to class 5A, while Doss (5A to 4A), Jeffersontown (5A to 4A), Western (5A to 4A), and Butler (6A to 5A) all fall into the class. DeSales chose to move from 3A to 4A. Athletic director Don Bowers said the decision was made after speaking with Central and Christian Academy officials. None of us wanted to be in the same district, Bowers said. We all got together and we decided it was our turn to make a move. Central and CAL play in Class 3A, District Three with Elizabethtown and LaRue County. CAL and Central last played each other in 2016, with the Centurions winning 44–14. Vote now:Who will you pick for the Louisville High School Girls Athlete of the Week? In Class A, Louisville powers Holy Cross and Kentucky Country Day becomes District Two partners with Bethlehem and Campbellsville. KCD were Class A runners-up in 2020 and Holy Cross reached the Class A semi-finals last season. The Class 6A districts in the Louisville area saw little change. With Butler dropping to Class 5A, Meade County joins Manual, Pleasure Ridge Park, and St. Xavier in District Three. Oldham County rejoined Ballard, Eastern, and Trinity in District Five. There was no change in District Four (Bullitt East, Fern Creek, Male and Southern). The board also voted on several last-minute requests for district/class changes: Harlan’s request to move from Class A, District Eight to Class A, District Seven was approved. Rockcastle County’s request to move from Class 3A, District Four to Class 3A, District Seven was approved. Grayson County’s request to move from Class 5A, District Two to Class 5A, District Four was approved. The following schools were denied in their requests to switch classes or districts Fort Knox, Madisonville-North Hopkins, West Carter, Leslie County, and South Oldham. South Oldham requested to move from Class 5A, District Five (Anderson County, Collins, Scott County, Woodford County) to Class 5A, District Three (Atherton, Butler, Fairdale, Iroquois). Jason Frakes: 502-582-4046; [email protected]; Twitter: @kyhighs. KHSAA football alignment Here is the Kentucky High School Athletic Associations football lineup for the 2023 and 2024 seasons: Class 6A District One Christian County, Daviess County, Henderson County, McCracken County Ward two Barren County, Central Hardin, North Hardin, Warren Central District Three Manual, Meade County, Pleasure Ridge Park, St. Xavier District Four Bullitt East, Fern Creek, Male, Southern District Five Ballard, East, Oldham County, Trinity Ward six Campbell County, Great Crossing, Ryle, Simon Kenton District Seven Henry Clay, Lafayette, Paul Dunbar, Tates Creek District Eight Bryan Station, Frederick Douglass, George Rogers Clark, Madison Central Class 5A District One Apollo, Graves County, Madisonville-North Hopkins, Marshall County, Muhlenberg County, Owensboro Ward two Bowling Green, Greenwood, Ohio County, South Warren District Three Atherton, Butler, Fairdale, Iroquois District Four Bullitt Central, Grayson County, Moore, North Bullitt, Seneca District Five Anderson County, Collins, Scott County, South Oldham, Woodford County Ward six Boone County, Conner, Cooper, Dixie Heights, Highlands, Scott District Seven East Jessamine, Madison Southern, Montgomery County, West Jessamine District Eight Harlan County, North Laurel, Pulaski County, South Laurel, Southwestern Class 4A District One Allen County-Scottsville, Calloway County, Hopkinsville, Logan County, Paducah Tilghman, Warren East Ward two Bardstown, Breckinridge County, John Hardin, Nelson County, Thomas Nelson District Three DeSales, Doss, Jeffersontown, Valley, Waggener, Western District Four Franklin County, Henry County, North Oldham, Shelby County, Spencer County, Western Hills District Five Catholic Covington, Grant County, Harrison County, Holmes, Mason County Ward six Ashland Blazer, Boyd County, Greenup County, Johnson Central, Rowan County District Seven Boyle County, Lincoln County, Russell County, Taylor County, Wayne County District Eight Corbin, Letcher County Central, Perry County Central, Whitley County Class 3A District One Hancock County, Hopkins County Central, McLean County, Trigg County, Union County, Webster County Ward two Adair County, Butler County, Franklin-Simpson, Glasgow, Hart County District Three Central, Christian Academy, Elizabethtown, LaRue County District Four Casey County, Garrard County, Marion County, Mercer County District Five Bourbon County, Lexington Catholic, Lloyd Memorial, Pendleton County Ward six Bath County, East Carter, Fleming County, Lewis County, Russell, West Carter District Seven Bell County, Clay County, Knox Central, McCreary Central, Rockcastle County District Eight Belfort, Estill County, Lawrence County, Magoffin County, Morgan County, Powell County Class 2A District One Caldwell County, Crittenden County, Mayfield, Murray Ward two Edmonson County, Fort Campbell, Owensboro Catholic, Todd County Central District Three Clinton County, Green County, Metcalfe County, Monroe County District Four Fort Knox, Lexington Christian, Shawnee, Washington County, WEB DuBois (suitable in 2024) District Five Beechwood, Bracken County, Carroll County, Gallatin County, Owen County, Walton-Verona Ward six Breathitt County, Danville, Leslie County, Somerset District Seven Floyd Central, Knott County Central, Martin County, Prestonsburg District Eight Betsy Layne, East Ridge, Pike County Central, Shelby Valley Class A, first class District One Ballard Memorial, Caverna, Fulton County, Russellville Ward two Bethlehem, Campbellsville, Kentucky Country Day, Louisville Holy Cross District Three Bellevue, Dayton, Newport, Newport Central Catholic District Four Bishop Brossart, Covington Holy Cross, Ludlow, Trimble County District Five Berea, Eminence, Frankfort, Sayre Ward six Fairview, Nicholas County, Paris, Raceland District Seven Harlan, Lynn Camp, Middlesboro, Pineville, Williamsburg District Eight Hazard, Paintsville, Pikeville Not participating in district play Jackson County (Class 2A), Phelps (Class A)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.courier-journal.com/story/sports/preps/kentucky/2023/01/18/khsaa-approves-football-district-alignments-for-2023-and-2024-seasons/69806358007/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]rketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos