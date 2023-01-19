She has a perfect tennis name: Katie Volynets — “Volley Nets”

When she was younger, Katie Volynet’s stomach hurt like she didn’t want to swim. She was much more focused on improving her tennis.

It worked.

At the Australian Open on Thursday, the 21-year-old American qualifier defeated No. 9 seed Veronika Kudermetova 6-4, 2-6, 6-2 to reach the third round of a Grand Slam event for the first time.

Born in the United States to Ukrainian parents, 21-year-old Volynets grew up with Russian as her first language and learned English at school.

They wanted English teachers to teach me English so I wouldn’t learn English from them, she said of her parents.

Volynets said she is in regular contact with her extended family in Ukraine, which was invaded by Russia nearly 11 months ago.

I have a lot of cousins ​​in Ukraine and they actually watch every game. They usually write to me and I communicate with them. It’s really special. It’s a really hard time, she said, referring to the war.

It used to be that anyone could move around the country as they pleased and go about their day, and now it’s just day to day, she said. I really sympathize with them. It’s incredible to get their support through all of this. Whenever I get on the court I hope I support them too because they are watching and I stay strong for them.

Volynets was asked how to pronounce her family name. It seems like a perfect fit for a tennis player.

I’ll stick to volleyball, she said.

And when asked if she really pronounced it that way at home, she replied: Now it is.

___

ONE BALL TOO MANY

There was controversy on Court 3 in the second round match between France’s Jeremy Chardy and Britain’s Dan Evans.

As Chardy served at 3-3, a break point down, a ball fell out of Chardy’s pocket onto the field during the point, which the Frenchman subsequently lost.

Normally the point would be replayed, but the umpire, Miriam Bley, saw the stray ball late and awarded the point, and therefore the game, to Evans.

Chardy argued his case for 10 minutes but to no avail and Evans won the match in straight sets.

I was mad because she had to stop right away, and she says she didn’t even see the ball, said Chardy. I don’t know what she’s doing because she doesn’t dial in or out. She just called out the score, and if not looking at the point.

___

MATCH MARKED

The second round match between Andrey Rublev and Emil Ruusuvouri was interrupted on Thursday when two men hung a Ukrainian flag over the edge of the front row seats at the Kia Arena.

Rublev, a Russian, said his only problem was with what the two men were saying.

It wasn’t about the flag, he said. I immediately said to the referee, it’s not about the flag, they can put whatever flag they want, I totally understand the situation. It was more that they started telling me bad words and bad things. I said to the referee, it’s not about the flag, but can you please tell them at least not to say bad words when I’m at the switch.

The organizers of the Australian Open banned Russian and Belarusian flags from this year’s event due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Rublev, the No. 5 seeded player, was one of the few Russian players to openly speak out against the war.

For the record, Rublev defeated Ruusuvuouri 6-2, 6-4, 6-7(2), 6-3.

___

